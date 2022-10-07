Read full article on original website
Atlantic Storm Water Automatic payments delayed
(Atlantic, Iowa) – If you signed-up for automatic payment of your Storm Water Utility bill, in Atlantic, and noticed your bank account hasn’t been debited yet, you’re not alone. City Clerk Barb Barrick reports “Due to (mega) issues with the city’s software “talking to” the bank’s ACH software, automatic payments for stormwater will be deducted from customers accounts on Tuesday, October 11th. ”
Area firefighters respond to 2 incidents, Sunday
(Area News) Firefighters from Anita, Wiota and Adair responded to a combine fire southeast of Anita, Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 4:40-p.m. It took place near intersection 765th Street and Glendale Road. According to report, when firefighters arrived, the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The operator...
Fatal crash in Exira Sunday afternoon
(Exira, Iowa) – A collision between a car and a semi tractor-trailer in Exira, Sunday afternoon, resulted in the death of a woman. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 2:48-p.m. in the area of 418 W. Washington Street, on the west side of Exira. Authorities...
2 non-injury accidents in Union County on Friday
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office & Creston Police reports two separate, non-injury accidents occurred Friday. The first happened at around 7:10-a.m., on U-S Highway 34. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 27-year-old Robin Mae Johnson, of Leon, was traveling westbound, when a deer came out of a ditch and into the path of the vehicle. Johnson was unable to avoid the deer. Her car struck the animal, causing damage to the left front side of the car and its windshield. The damage was estimated at $2,000.
8 arrests reported in Creston over the weekend
(Creston, Iowa) – Eight people were arrested over the weekend, in Creston. Five persons were taken into custody, Sunday:. 33-year-old Tyler James Hicks and 45-year-old Travis Quinn Wambold, both from Creston, were arrested at Howard & Elm Streets, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both men were later released on a $300 bond.
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 10/7/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests over the past couple of days. On Tuesday, Oct. 4th: 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, was arrested at around 8:30-a.m. in the area of 195th Street & Lambert Ave. Schultz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Bond $1,000); And, at around 3:30-p.m., 22-year-old Kpor Kue, of Omaha, was arrested at the Douglas County, Nebraska Jail, on a Mills County warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.
Horse rescue in Pottawattamie County
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page, Sunday morning, information about a horse rescue that occurred Saturday. Authorities say “Members of the Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in an animal rescue yesterday. A horse had fallen about 50 feet down to a creek bottom and was stuck in the mud and water. The horse was stuck for several hours until many hands were on scene to help get her out. The horse was very thankful to her rescuers and is now doing great.”
Red Oak man arrested on drug & child endangerment charges, Sunday
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak were called to the intersection of 5th & Corning Streets Sunday, following a report of a man using drugs while with a juvenile. On the scene, officers arrested 66-year-old Calvin Merle Watt, of Red Oak, at around 1:30-p.m. He was charged...
