The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Former Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Passes Away
The Buffalo Sabres are six days away from their regular season opener, next Thursday at KeyBank Center against the Ottawa Senators. On Friday, however, the team announced that one of their first goaltenders passed away. The Sabres announced that Dave Dryden passed away at the age of 81. Dryden was...
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Downgraded to out
Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentioned that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular-season action.
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols
Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
Kovacevic Gives Canadiens Options on Defense
No one should expect defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to be a difference-maker for the Montreal Canadiens. However, Kovacevic’s acquisition via waivers paradoxically makes all the difference in the world. Kovacevic vs. Barron. Similarly, few probably expected the Canadiens to put in a claim for Kovacevic specifically, even if the Habs’...
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury
Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't return Friday
Murray won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but his removal may have been simply precautionary. After Friday's game, the Nuggets will have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19.
