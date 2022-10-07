Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
‘Falls’ lit blue to honor local law enforcement
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The falls were lit up in blue Saturday night to honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement. The lighting was part of the third annual Faith and Blue weekend. Executive Director for the Chaplins of Idaho Christa Trinchera said the local event called...
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. This project is put together in efforts to to keep East Idaho warm this winter by giving thousands of coats to those in need.
TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University TRIO Upward Bound Programs were awarded nearly $1.5 million to offer high school students experience in science and math fields through its Upward Bound 6-week residential academic program. The five-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, is in addition to...
Idaho State University celebrates homecoming this week
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 Oct. 10-15 with a variety of traditional events, from a Homecoming bonfire to the annual parade and football game. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students...
Pocatello City Council approves Nichols and Mangum for Seats 2 and 3
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In an unanimous vote at the Oct.r 6, 2022, regular City Council meeting, Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were confirmed by the Pocatello City Council to fill vacant Council seats #2 and #3. Their terms take effect immediately, and they will fulfill the remaining terms...
Historic home tour
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered. Attendees got to see some of the beautiful and unique architecture in these buildings, as...
Model train show brings families together
IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Recreation Center on Memorial Drive once again was home to a model train show. The show is making its return after a few years due to the pandemic. The show provides an opportunity for model train enthusiasts to learn more about the hobby and get new cars, or models for their own home displays.
Downtown Pocatello pub now open for lunch
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Four years after opening its doors inside the historic Hotel Yellowstone in Downtown Pocatello, the Union Taproom will expand its hours of operations, as well as provide new menu options for quick and easy lunches. Beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the Taproom will open for lunch 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.
I-15 reopens after 2 separate accidents near Blackfoot Rest Area, Rose Road
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi-trucks was blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot near milepost 98. for approximately 3 hours Friday. A second accident also blocked part of the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area at milepost 101. Both accident...
Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for discharging firearm during robbery
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the discharge of a firearm during a robbery that occurred on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on June 23, 2021. According to court records, 41-year-old Jose Acosta, Jr. entered a camping trailer and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck accident blocks I-15 SB near Blackfoot Rest Area
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi trucks are blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot. A second accident is partially blocking the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area. Idaho Transporation Department is saying they have detours in place. We will update...
17th Street lane closures next week
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews will be doing utility work on 17th Street next week. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday,...
