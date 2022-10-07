Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 8 – October 9, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
