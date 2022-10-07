ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones practices for third straight day

By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday. That doesn't mean he'll start when the Patriots host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it's a good sign that the injured quarterback is making progress.

Jones made some throws during the media portion of Friday's practice as he works his way back from what has been reported as a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He even did a little dancing, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal .

Chances are Mac won't be doing anything on the field come Sunday, but we'll see what his game status is against the Lions when the Patriots release their Week 5 injury report Friday afternoon. Jones has been a limited participant at practice all week.

Prior to practice, head coach Bill Belichick said that Jones was "a lot closer than he was last Friday." That probably won't be enough for him to suit up against Detroit, paving way for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first career start for the Patriots.

While Jones was out there, cornerback Jalen Mills was not. Mills, who miss last week's loss in Green Bay with a hamstring injury, was limited at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive linemen DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) was not spotted for the third straight day on Friday.

We've got Sunday's Patriots-Lions game covered for you, starting at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. After the game, you can watch Patriots 5th Quarter streaming on CBSBoston.com and on TV38 following Revolution-Fire FC coverage!

CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: Dan Campbell goes amateur hour

BOSTON -- Let's start with this: Dan Campbell is cool as heck. Very likeable. Big, strong fella. Someone you'd want on your side in a dispute. A closer look behind the scenes in this year's "Hard Knocks" shows that for all of the bluster and all of the muscle shirts ... Campbell's heart is in the right place.Now, with that being said, in the name of remaining fair and balanced, we are required to acknowledge this: Dan Campbell turned the end of Sunday's game into amateur hour.Following the Lions' sixth failed fourth down of the day (no, nobody's ever gone...
BOSTON, MA
