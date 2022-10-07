ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

For $30, This Large 5-Quart Air Fryer Is Yours

I've gotten very cozy with my air fryer lately. I use it several times a week to make quick, frozen snacks or to reheat leftover pizza as well as incredibly easy from-scratch dinners like crispy chicken thighs alongside even crispier potatoes. The best part? When I'm through, a simple rinse of the nonstick cooking basket is about all the cleanup there is.
BGR.com

Recall alert: This popular microwave-safe product can catch fire, so stop using it now

Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
Parade

Air Fryer Specials Just Getting Warmed Up Ahead of Black Friday Blowouts

As we approach colder weather, often people are looking for easy ways to make healthy warm meals that won't take all night to prepare. Enter: the illustrious air fryer. And with Black Friday deals right around the corner, it's the perfect time to upgrade your current model or (finally) join the air fryer craze. As soon as we've got the full scoop on this year's hottest Black Friday air fryer deals, you'll be the first to know. In the meantime, we scoured the web for these bargain-priced air fryers that will quickly become the MVPs of kitchens everywhere. From faux frying and pressure cooking to sous vide and convection cooking, we found the air fryers that can do it all.
msn.com

How to Load a Dishwasher the Right Way

Why is the dishwasher the most divisive space in your home? Whether you share it with roommates or family, there's no doubt you've had some kind of argument about how to load the dishwasher. Maybe you're passive and move the bowls and cups to the "right" spot yourself, or you've entered the stage of your relationship where you tell your partner they're doing it wrong.
hypebeast.com

How to Cook Pasta Consciously with Barilla’s Passive Cooker

Italian pasta company Barilla is on a mission to make the widely-loved comfort food be a little more sustainable in the kitchen, with a brand new device that reduces active cooking time and saves energy. The revolutionary, open source Passive Cooker is designed by the brand to be simply clipped...
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
thespruceeats.com

5 Tips for Using Your New Vitamix Blender

When I worked in a professional kitchen, the Vitamix blender was in high demand. Almost constantly in use, it blitzed vegetables and fruits into sauces, pulverized freeze dried ingredients, and made our signature butterscotch puddings silky smooth. That blender was used and abused by an unrelenting stream of prep cooks, line cooks, and pastry cooks, and nothing seemed to faze it. Working with that Vitamix convinced me that I could never go back to the standard household blenders I had used before. Everything else just felt clunky.
SheKnows

Get This Easy-to-Use Portable Clothes Steamer With Over 85,000 Reviews for Only $30 Ahead of October Prime Day

One of the biggest time-suckers with our daily routines, without fail, is doing laundry. From cleaning, drying, steaming, to hanging up, it seems like a chunk of our lives is handling our clothes. Anything and everything we can do to save time is a lifesaver and we may have found the best steamer to save us time on making our clothes look perfect every time. While pursuing Amazon, we found a bestselling portable steamer that’s not only over 20 percent off but has over 85,000 positive reviews. To see what all the buzz is about and check out one of Amazon’s...
thespruceeats.com

How to Hold a Chef's Knife the Right Way

You can have a great knife but if you don’t hold it right, you’ve wasted your money (and time!) Having the right grip on your chef’s knife may seem like the most basic thing but it makes a huge difference in how you control your knife, which in turn makes cutting easier and safer. Many home cooks aren’t taught how to properly hold a knife, so now’s the time to get a better grip in just a few short minutes.
The Kitchn

Made In Is Having a Sale on Their Stainless Steel Stock Pot (Just in Time for Soup Season!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everyone has that one piece of cookware. The skillet, saucepan, or Dutch oven they favor, even when a recipe calls for something else. They can often be on the pricey side, but they’re well worth the investment — and one retailer we’re always keeping an eye on is Made In, and when a forever piece from the viral DTC cookware company goes on sale, we act fast!
Apartment Therapy

This Le Creuset Pan Lets You Grill Indoors — It’s On Sale for Under $100!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of things to love about fall cooking. From heartier, soul-warming meals and the surplus of delicious squash to delicious baked goods and the return of hands-off cooking with the crockpot (rejoice!), the cooler months reinvigorate our palettes and our kitchens after months of lighter summer eats.
The Kitchn

Shopping My Local Food Co-Op Helped Me Get More Organized in the Kitchen — Here’s How

When I was growing up, I always viewed the bulk section of the grocery store as a designated nuts and candy station. Not the normal Hershey’s or Sour Patch candy, either — but the off-brand, unlabeled kind whose origins bewildered me. My parents never perused it and so, when I moved out and began grocery shopping for myself, neither did I. That is, until I started incorporating quinoa into my dinner rotation 10 years later and quickly realized just how expensive the protein-fueled grain is.
