Squirrel-free on a wing and a preyer

‘We have had our woods for 11 years, and I cannot remember the last time I saw a squirrel.’

We own a few acres of woods in the Atlantic rainforest, in west Wales. Mark Cocker recommends the introduction of pine martens for combating squirrel damage to trees (Country diary, 4 October). We have had our woods for 11 years, and I cannot remember the last time I saw a squirrel. The answer is the presence of our resident goshawk. We see it several times a year, yet we have a very healthy native bird population. Goshawks are resident in Berlin’s city parks, eating squirrels and magpies. What’s not to like?

Jill Moss

Chester

I’m a member of the Labour party, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, the RSPB and the Magic Circle. Would it be possible to consolidate all my subs into one anti-growth coalition membership to save on fees? I also live in north London, so would I get a discount on my taxi fares to BBC studios?

Ian Saville

London

One of my 1950s grammar school teachers, the irascible Dr Kolisch, would produce gems of mangled English such as “If you want a rubber, use the boy’s behind”, and “If you want to behave like a pig, then go to the headmaster’s office” (Letters, 4 October).

Toy Roberts

Penwortham, Lancashire

It’s wrong to refer to Battersea power station “puffing its last plumes of smoke” in 1983 (Report, 5 October). The “smoke” from its chimneys was actually steam.

Claude Scott

Richmond, London