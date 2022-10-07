ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Squirrel-free on a wing and a preyer

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRTbn_0iQFt1vB00
‘We have had our woods for 11 years, and I cannot remember the last time I saw a squirrel.’

We own a few acres of woods in the Atlantic rainforest, in west Wales. Mark Cocker recommends the introduction of pine martens for combating squirrel damage to trees (Country diary, 4 October). We have had our woods for 11 years, and I cannot remember the last time I saw a squirrel. The answer is the presence of our resident goshawk. We see it several times a year, yet we have a very healthy native bird population. Goshawks are resident in Berlin’s city parks, eating squirrels and magpies. What’s not to like?

Jill Moss

Chester

I’m a member of the Labour party, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, the RSPB and the Magic Circle. Would it be possible to consolidate all my subs into one anti-growth coalition membership to save on fees? I also live in north London, so would I get a discount on my taxi fares to BBC studios?

Ian Saville

London

One of my 1950s grammar school teachers, the irascible Dr Kolisch, would produce gems of mangled English such as “If you want a rubber, use the boy’s behind”, and “If you want to behave like a pig, then go to the headmaster’s office” (Letters, 4 October).

Toy Roberts

Penwortham, Lancashire

It’s wrong to refer to Battersea power station “puffing its last plumes of smoke” in 1983 (Report, 5 October). The “smoke” from its chimneys was actually steam.

Claude Scott

Richmond, London

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tom Brady and the terrible call: conspiracy or simple incompetence?

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback – if not player – in NFL history. He has won seven Super Bowls and owns a ridiculous number of records, from most career passing touchdowns and yards to most quarterback wins. Nobody can question that he has earned his accomplishments but many, particularly on the teams he has beaten, can’t help but notice that he’s received some help from the officials.
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback

When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Squirrel#Greenpeace#North London#The Labour Party#Battersea
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Putin’s war is illegal – and Russians fleeing the draft may have the right to asylum

Russian software architect “AA” was one of 17,000 people who fled Russia for Finland last weekend. This was before Finland closed its border with Russia, which was the last direct route from Russia to the European Union. AA told Finnish journalists that Russia was establishing “call-up centres or contact points” on the other side of the border, preventing people from leaving and funnelling them into the armed forces. Apparently, no authority on either side of the borders between Russia and the EU is now interested in the fate of ordinary Russians who refuse to fight in the criminal invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

465K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy