From Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, Russian missiles have hit more than a dozen cities in Ukraine today. Deaths are being reported throughout the country. It's the most aggressive barrage of airstrikes against Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the aerial assault is a response to an attack over the weekend on a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Explosions also rocked the capital, Kyiv, for the first time since June and right in the center of the city. Well, NPR's Jason Beaubien and Kat Lonsdorf are in Kyiv, and they both join us now. Hey, you two.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO