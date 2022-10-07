Read full article on original website
A path to peace: The UN administration of Crimea
The absence of the United Nations’ (UN) involvement in mediating the Russian invasion of Ukraine is glaring, notwithstanding plaintive speeches in the General Assembly. As in the era of 19th century diplomacy, leaders of “great powers,” such as French President Emmanuel Macron, try to broker a solution — so far unsuccessfully. But the UN can still play an important peacemaking role by offering to administer Crimea as an “international” territory.
Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up orders sail to South Korea
In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to reports.Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.Russians trying to avoid the draft have mostly crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan. This might be the most imaginative way anyone has tried to flee though.South Korean broadcaster...
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
A Polish oil pipeline operator says a leak has been detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany
Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv
Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, today. Ukraine's State Emergency Service says at least 11 people were killed and more than 60 wounded. This comes after multiple Russian setbacks, including an explosion on a symbolically important bridge. People woke Saturday to images of the partial destruction of that bridge from Russia to Crimea. President Vladimir Putin personally opened the bridge after Russia illegally seized Crimea back in 2014. These days, it's used to supply Russian forces that are retreating in Ukraine. So what is the Russian response? NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Kyiv. Hey there, Jason.
Examining Russia's influence on the most recent coup in Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso has gone through two coups in a year. The latest military ruler is an army captain who's just 34 and took power the other day. He took charge of a landlocked country in West Africa with a population of around 20 million. And after this month's coup, something else happened there - people waved Russian flags. U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel later issued a warning.
An 11-year-old girl was among the casualties in Russia's strikes across Ukraine
We commonly tell the story of the war in Ukraine in enormous terms - the largest countries in Europe, millions of refugees, nightmarish effects on the whole world economy. This morning, we tell the story of the war through the life of one small girl. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports. JASON...
The latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
This weekend, Russia faced another setback to its military campaign in Ukraine - a massive explosion at a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to the illegally annexed peninsula of Crimea. Russia reports that at least three people died in that blast. And shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a new commander would be taking over the war effort. And today, he called the explosion a terrorist attack. To talk more about these developments and what they could mean for the war, we called NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, thanks so much for joining us.
Russia's strikes on Ukraine may also have been meant to quell doubts at home
You can break the Russian invasion of Ukraine into two conflicts. There's the physical war - people killed, buildings destroyed - and there's the information war over what the conflict means. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. On Monday, Russia launched dozens of missiles into Ukrainian cities. The places struck ranged from an...
Russia says it retaliated against Ukraine in response to an attack on a key bridge
From Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, Russian missiles have hit more than a dozen cities in Ukraine today. Deaths are being reported throughout the country. It's the most aggressive barrage of airstrikes against Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the aerial assault is a response to an attack over the weekend on a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Explosions also rocked the capital, Kyiv, for the first time since June and right in the center of the city. Well, NPR's Jason Beaubien and Kat Lonsdorf are in Kyiv, and they both join us now. Hey, you two.
Russia's latest wave of missile strikes across Ukraine reflect its strategy
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to retired Lt. Gen. David Deptula of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies about the new wave of Russian missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.
Russian strikes stoke Ukrainian reminders of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster
Workers and those living around the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear plant recall their experiences as they see Russia's invasion endanger another power plant.
Security forces in Iran have been trying to crush anti-government protests
At least 185 people have died in the crackdowns on ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. That's according to one human rights group. The uprising started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police last month. NPR's Peter Kenyon contacted one Iranian protester who described the situation on the ground.
Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests
Women, life, freedom - those are the cries of Iranian women who continue to call for change across their country. The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while she was in custody by Iran's so-called morality police. The anti-regime protests are the biggest in at least a decade, and more than three weeks in, they continue to grow - this despite reports from Amnesty International and other human rights groups that Iran's security forces are beating protesters, arresting them, firing live ammunition into groups.
What are "tactical" nuclear weapons and how might they be used?
Nuclear war is not a topic that many people may have thought a lot about recently, but it's on the mind of President Biden. During a fundraiser on Thursday, he said that Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is, quote, "not joking" about using tactical nuclear weapons. Biden also warned that the use of such weapons in Ukraine might spark Armageddon. Well, with that, joining me to discuss these comments is NPR science and security correspondent Geoff Brumfiel. Welcome, Geoff.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Aung San Suu Kyi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Aung San Suu Kyi to learn more about the Burmese politician, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
After Russia destroyed water supply, Mykolaiv is struggling to get clean water
The war in Ukraine has caused billions of dollars in damages. Ukrainian officials complain that Russian missile strikes are specifically targeting civilian infrastructure. Rail lines, power plants and dams have been destroyed. Back in April, Russia cut off the water supply for the southern city of Mykolaiv. Missile strikes blew up two pipelines that carried water from a nearby river to the city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports the city has been struggling to get clean water ever since.
North Korea confirms its simulated use of nukes to destroy enemies
State media in North Korea is reporting that its recent missile launches were a "simulation" of a nuclear attack on South Korea. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend
BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital for the country's rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, both passenger and cargo, in the northern part of the country.
