A path to peace: The UN administration of Crimea

The absence of the United Nations’ (UN) involvement in mediating the Russian invasion of Ukraine is glaring, notwithstanding plaintive speeches in the General Assembly. As in the era of 19th century diplomacy, leaders of “great powers,” such as French President Emmanuel Macron, try to broker a solution — so far unsuccessfully. But the UN can still play an important peacemaking role by offering to administer Crimea as an “international” territory.
Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up orders sail to South Korea

In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to reports.Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.Russians trying to avoid the draft have mostly crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan. This might be the most imaginative way anyone has tried to flee though.South Korean broadcaster...
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defence systems that Kyiv said would usher in a "new era" after mass strikes from Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington. 
Viktor Yanukovych
Connecticut Public

Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv

Russian missiles hit multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, today. Ukraine's State Emergency Service says at least 11 people were killed and more than 60 wounded. This comes after multiple Russian setbacks, including an explosion on a symbolically important bridge. People woke Saturday to images of the partial destruction of that bridge from Russia to Crimea. President Vladimir Putin personally opened the bridge after Russia illegally seized Crimea back in 2014. These days, it's used to supply Russian forces that are retreating in Ukraine. So what is the Russian response? NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Kyiv. Hey there, Jason.
Connecticut Public

Examining Russia's influence on the most recent coup in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has gone through two coups in a year. The latest military ruler is an army captain who's just 34 and took power the other day. He took charge of a landlocked country in West Africa with a population of around 20 million. And after this month's coup, something else happened there - people waved Russian flags. U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel later issued a warning.
Connecticut Public

The latest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

This weekend, Russia faced another setback to its military campaign in Ukraine - a massive explosion at a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to the illegally annexed peninsula of Crimea. Russia reports that at least three people died in that blast. And shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a new commander would be taking over the war effort. And today, he called the explosion a terrorist attack. To talk more about these developments and what they could mean for the war, we called NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, thanks so much for joining us.
Connecticut Public

Russia says it retaliated against Ukraine in response to an attack on a key bridge

From Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, Russian missiles have hit more than a dozen cities in Ukraine today. Deaths are being reported throughout the country. It's the most aggressive barrage of airstrikes against Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the aerial assault is a response to an attack over the weekend on a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Explosions also rocked the capital, Kyiv, for the first time since June and right in the center of the city. Well, NPR's Jason Beaubien and Kat Lonsdorf are in Kyiv, and they both join us now. Hey, you two.
Connecticut Public

Iran's government is struggling to control growing women's rights protests

Women, life, freedom - those are the cries of Iranian women who continue to call for change across their country. The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while she was in custody by Iran's so-called morality police. The anti-regime protests are the biggest in at least a decade, and more than three weeks in, they continue to grow - this despite reports from Amnesty International and other human rights groups that Iran's security forces are beating protesters, arresting them, firing live ammunition into groups.
Connecticut Public

What are "tactical" nuclear weapons and how might they be used?

Nuclear war is not a topic that many people may have thought a lot about recently, but it's on the mind of President Biden. During a fundraiser on Thursday, he said that Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is, quote, "not joking" about using tactical nuclear weapons. Biden also warned that the use of such weapons in Ukraine might spark Armageddon. Well, with that, joining me to discuss these comments is NPR science and security correspondent Geoff Brumfiel. Welcome, Geoff.
CNN

Aung San Suu Kyi Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Aung San Suu Kyi to learn more about the Burmese politician, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Connecticut Public

After Russia destroyed water supply, Mykolaiv is struggling to get clean water

The war in Ukraine has caused billions of dollars in damages. Ukrainian officials complain that Russian missile strikes are specifically targeting civilian infrastructure. Rail lines, power plants and dams have been destroyed. Back in April, Russia cut off the water supply for the southern city of Mykolaiv. Missile strikes blew up two pipelines that carried water from a nearby river to the city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports the city has been struggling to get clean water ever since.
Connecticut Public

North Korea confirms its simulated use of nukes to destroy enemies

State media in North Korea is reporting that its recent missile launches were a "simulation" of a nuclear attack on South Korea. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Connecticut Public

An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend

BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital for the country's rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, both passenger and cargo, in the northern part of the country.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

