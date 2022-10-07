Read full article on original website
Earlier this year Dead & Co. shot down reports that 2022 would be their last year touring. As it turns out, 2023 will be their last year touring. The band — comprising Grateful Dead founding members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti — just announced the dates for a farewell jaunt that will have them crisscrossing the United States next spring and summer.
Arctic Monkeys is coming back to the U.S. The English rock band has announced a new North American tour taking place in the fall of 2023 in support of their new album, The Car. The run of dates kicks off August 2023, and will see the band performing at stadiums and theaters across the U.S. — including two nights at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium. Fontaines D.C. will also perform on the tour as a special guest.
Ringo Starr has tested positive for Covid, a day after the former Beatle was forced to postpone a concert in Minnesota because of illness. “Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness,” the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, which was to host Starr’s next concert, tweeted Monday. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.” Starr, who is 82, is in the middle of a North American tour with his “All-Starr Band,” featuring a rotating group of musicians. The current incarnation features...
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below. Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.
The press around Billy Strings is not slowing down. With his recent announcement of his album, Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings has had some great time in the press. Most recently, an interview for CBS Sunday Morning. Conor Knighton sat down to talk to Strings more about his childhood, growing up in...
The speed with which Billy Strings flies his fingers across the strings of his guitar is stupefying. Not surprising – he'd already picked out his dream gig back in kindergarten, writing, "When I grow up, I want to be a blue grass player.""I mean, that is amazing, first, to just even know what that was at that age," said correspondent Conor Knighton. "I mean, I was already, like, a sort of musician already," Strings replied. Billy Strings (born William Apostol) earned his nickname while growing up in central Michigan, playing guitars almost as big as he was, playing with musicians...
