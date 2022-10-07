ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Robocalls#Labor Day#Americans
komando.com

Text scams 101: How to spot smishing

There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ceebla Cuud

How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers

At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.
BGR.com

How do you control an Apple Watch underwater? Swimmer explains

One of the nicest features of the Apple Watch is the ability to swim with it. Now, with the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra, users have the ability to dive deeper into the water while wearing this device. Although people can swim with this wearable, it doesn’t mean they can control it underwater – at least until now. A swimmer shared a few tips on how to control an Apple Watch underwater.
ELECTRONICS
ValueWalk

Debit Card Security Features: Is It Safe to Use a Debit Card Online

Many purchases are made with the help of debit cards in online and physical stores. But with the increase in cybercrime daily, debit card owners are getting concerned. How are these cards safe to use in online purchases? How can they protect their personal information and debit card score from fraudsters?
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology

Comments / 0

Community Policy