Oregon State's Top Performers at Stanford
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 win of the 2022 football season came in miraculous fashion Saturday night in the Bay Area when the Beavers scored a last-minute touchdown to jump in front and secure a 28-27 victory over Stanford. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at the team's...
Emerald Media
Oregon loses to No. 16 Washington in five sets
During the Ducks’ final day in the state of Washington, they arrived to a packed stadium and a team that couldn’t wait to step on the floor and compete. Their excitement showed on the court, and Oregon struggled to fight against it. In the first set, Washington started...
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon
Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
azdesertswarm.com
Sellout crowd watches Arizona get crushed by No. 12 Oregon
Jedd Fisch got his sellout, but his team’s performance might have some fans asking for a refund. Arizona was blown out by No. 12 Oregon, allowing 580 yards and turning it over three times in a 49-22 loss on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. A crowd of 50,800, the...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
buildingthedam.com
JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State
While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
elisportsnetwork.com
Oregon State's Tre'Shaun Harrison makes an unreal catch to score the game-winning touchdown against Stanford
Three of the four wild-card match-ups ended in two-game sweeps, setting the stage for the Mets and Padres to battle alone on Sunday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
nbc16.com
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
kezi.com
Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
kezi.com
Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way
EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
