The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Narcity
3 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World & Toronto Didn't Make The Cut
Is your city the best in Canada? A new ranking can help you find out. The best cities in the world were just revealed in Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, which capture the most-loved travel experiences of their readers across the globe. The awards, which are in...
I traveled on one of Europe's fastest trains — a one-hour journey between 2 major cities cost me $14
I booked a $14 standard-class seat on one of Europe's fastest trains, Italy's Frecciarossa ETR 500. The train reached speeds of almost 300 kph and got me from Milan to Turin in under an hour. While the seats were uncomfortable, the view of the Alps and the features onboard made...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There
Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable
Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
A passenger with muscular dystrophy put bubble wrap around her $40,000 wheelchair – but it still got badly damaged on her Air Canada flight
Maayan Ziv, a Canadian tech entrepreneur, was trying to ensure her specialized wheelchair survived her flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv last week.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Food & Wine
The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound
The worst part of long-haul flights is trying to find the right sleeping position. Lucky for you, and me, Air New Zealand wants to make it easier for passengers to get some rest: the airline will introduce Skynests, the world's first sleep pods for economy class passengers, in 2024. And...
