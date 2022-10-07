ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK

We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
TheStreet

A Picturesque Italian Region Will Cover Your Ticket To Go There

Already one of the most-visited countries in the world, Italy has never eased up on promoting its various regions to new visitors and residents. As one of the first European countries to get hit with the covid outbreak in March 2020, the country has been working hard to revive a tourism industry that on most given years accounts for between 10% to 15% of the country's GDP.
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
travelnoire.com

British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming

An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
