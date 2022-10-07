ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, LA

bizneworleans.com

Cox Delivers Employee-Funded Innovation in Education Grants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cox Communications employees awarded nearly $12,000 in Innovation in Education grants to teachers in the New Orleans area. The program is fully funded by employee-funded Cox Charities, and winners are chosen by Advisory Council members. Money donated by New Orleans employees benefit programs in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event

Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi

THIBODAUX –Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, pain management specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, 985-493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, 985-872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy.1, Raceland, 985-251-4250.
THIBODAUX, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Oct. 3-7: Avondale Is Reborn, Economist Predicts Job Gains

NEW ORLEANS — On Oct. 7, T. Parker Host announced the grand opening of the former Avondale Shipyards as Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub for intermodal commerce. “I am proud to be part of the Host team that took on the herculean task of transforming the former shipyard upon our acquisition in 2018,” said Adam Anderson, the company’s CEO, in a press release. “We have taken a site with great bones and repurposed it into a working, world-class multi-modal terminal with fully operating docks, working buildings and rail access at the site for the first time in half a century. Renaming the site to Avondale Global Gateway better represents what Avondale is now and will become as we continue our efforts.”
AVONDALE, LA
bizneworleans.com

LAMMICO Celebrates 40 Years

METAIRIE (press release) – 2022 marks the 40th year that Metairie-based LAMMICO has been providing medical professional liability insurance. Four decades ago, physicians across the nation were faced with a crisis: many commercial insurance carriers were unwilling to provide medical malpractice coverage or would offer it only at exorbitant rates. In response to the crisis, leadership of state medical societies throughout the country founded medical professional liability mutual insurance companies to bring affordability and stability to the insurance marketplace. The leadership of the Louisiana State Medical Society recommended the formation of Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company in August 1981. LAMMICO, a policyholder-owned and governed company, issued its first policy effective Jan. 1, 1982.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Moves Out of Mall into Freestanding Location

METAIRIE – Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has moved from the inside of Lakeside Shopping Center to a new 10,400-square-foot freestanding store located on Causeway Boulevard in front of Dillard’s Department Store. Now open for business, the store now has one entrance for fine jewelry and another for timepieces.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend

This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

