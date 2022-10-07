Colonel (Ret.) Jerry Dean Lefton, USAF, passed away at his home in Pinehurst, NC on October 7, 2022 at the age of 83. Jerry was born on June 16, 1939 in Williamsport, IN to Ray and Betty (Routzahn) Lefton. He grew up in Attica, IN where he attended high school and played on the varsity football team. He went on to receive his B.S. in 1961 from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was part of the third graduating class. While serving in the Vietnam War, Jerry met his wife-to-be, First Lieutenant Sue Shuler, an RN in the USAF. They married in 1966 and moved from coast to coast as they raised two children together. Jerry continued his education at Indiana University, earning an MBA in 1970. Following thirty honorable years of service to our country, he retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, eventually settling in Pinehurst. Jerry was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, and a proud member of the Tin Whistles golfing society.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO