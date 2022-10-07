Read full article on original website
Obituary for Jerry Dean Lefton of Pinehurst
Colonel (Ret.) Jerry Dean Lefton, USAF, passed away at his home in Pinehurst, NC on October 7, 2022 at the age of 83. Jerry was born on June 16, 1939 in Williamsport, IN to Ray and Betty (Routzahn) Lefton. He grew up in Attica, IN where he attended high school and played on the varsity football team. He went on to receive his B.S. in 1961 from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was part of the third graduating class. While serving in the Vietnam War, Jerry met his wife-to-be, First Lieutenant Sue Shuler, an RN in the USAF. They married in 1966 and moved from coast to coast as they raised two children together. Jerry continued his education at Indiana University, earning an MBA in 1970. Following thirty honorable years of service to our country, he retired from the United States Air Force in 1991, eventually settling in Pinehurst. Jerry was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, an avid golfer, and a proud member of the Tin Whistles golfing society.
Obituary for Leslie Corrigan of Pinehurst
Leslie Corrigan of Pinehurst passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2022, after a year-long battle with metastatic cancer. Leslie was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 12, 1957, the second daughter of Gerri and Donald Gallmeyer. She graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 1975 and Michigan State in 1979. She then worked her way through law school at the University of Michigan and received her J.D. degree in 1982.
Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
Police investigating shooting in downtown Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Main Street in the downtown business district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., while many people were eating lunch or browsing stores near the scene. More than 12 shell casings were seen near the railroad tracks at...
Pinehurst Police make arrest in armed robbery case
The Pinehurst Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery case. The robbery took place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. off Burning Tree Road. “A juvenile has been arrested and is in custody,” said Pinehurst Police Department in a statement on social media on Oct. 7. “Additional arrests are expected.”
