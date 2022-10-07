Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection
MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.
Joe Musgrove made MLB playoff history against lifeless Mets lineup
Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made Major League Baseball playoff history after mowing down a Mets lineup that showed no signs of life.
Mariners produce sensational comeback to advance in playoffs
Seattle Mariners produced a sensational comeback on Saturday to beat Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB playoff game which also featured a violent clash that had Blue Jays’ George Springer carted off the field after he collided with teammate Bo Bichette. J. P. Crawford had hit a blooper into...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played their final games with the Cardinals, who were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card series. It was the end of an era in St. Louis that included near-annual appearances in the postseason and two World Series championships. Adam Wainwright could join his two longtime teammates in retirement, though the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that decision yet. In any case, it will be up to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who is unlikely to opt out of his contract, to lead the club into the future.
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for New York to keep its star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average. Cashman says “there’s a pot of gold there.”
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. Speaking through a translator at spring training, Guerrero called last year a trailer, and declared it was time for the movie. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time. The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games.
Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he was in Miami.
What’s next for Mets after Wild Card Series loss: Yankees’ Aaron Judge? ‘Crazier things have happened’
Turn out the lights because the party is over. The New York Mets’ 2022 season came to an end on Sunday with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. As a result, the Padres will move on to...
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves. All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Padres eliminate Mets in do-or-die Game 3 behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start
The San Diego Padres rallied behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start, as the offense capitalized on New York Mets mistakes to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mets lose 7-1 to Padres in Game 1 of Wild Card series
The Mets lost 7-1 to the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series on Friday.
