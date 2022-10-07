ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played their final games with the Cardinals, who were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card series. It was the end of an era in St. Louis that included near-annual appearances in the postseason and two World Series championships. Adam Wainwright could join his two longtime teammates in retirement, though the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that decision yet. In any case, it will be up to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who is unlikely to opt out of his contract, to lead the club into the future.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO