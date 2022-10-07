ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection

MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Idaho8.com

Mariners produce sensational comeback to advance in playoffs

Seattle Mariners produced a sensational comeback on Saturday to beat Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB playoff game which also featured a violent clash that had Blue Jays’ George Springer carted off the field after he collided with teammate Bo Bichette. J. P. Crawford had hit a blooper into...
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played their final games with the Cardinals, who were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card series. It was the end of an era in St. Louis that included near-annual appearances in the postseason and two World Series championships. Adam Wainwright could join his two longtime teammates in retirement, though the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that decision yet. In any case, it will be up to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who is unlikely to opt out of his contract, to lead the club into the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Idaho8.com

Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for New York to keep its star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average. Cashman says “there’s a pot of gold there.”
MLB
Idaho8.com

Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. Speaking through a translator at spring training, Guerrero called last year a trailer, and declared it was time for the movie. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time. The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he was in Miami.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Right Fielder#The New York Mets
Idaho8.com

Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, that Buck Showalter would make all the right moves. All that blood, toil, tears and sweat ended not with bubbly and rings, but in a one-hit shutout defeat before a stunned crowd short of a sellout and Showalter prodding umpires to search the other team’s starter for secret sticky substances.
QUEENS, NY
Idaho8.com

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has left the game against the New York Jets with an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater was starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was starting after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s previous game on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Idaho8.com

Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team’s starting kicker Matt Prater.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy