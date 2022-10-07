Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York Post
Dela-where? Biden is a ‘son of a beach’ in a sorry state
“I’m going to see Delaware,” I told a friend. “Who’s Delaware?” they asked. I explained it’s a state where great minds think of sending our migrants. And it’s great for retirees — like maybe, we hope, Biden. I learned Delaware’s main drink...
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RED BANK: BIDEN ZIPS THROUGH TOWN
A motorcade transporting President Joe Biden briefly passed through Red Bank Thursday afternoon, serenaded by employees of a nearby restaurant. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) His motorcade had traveled the Parkway from Wall Township, where Marine One had landed, and north on Rector Place from the Senator...
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
President Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes steps toward decriminalization
Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech
Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said Sunday, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
Saudi Arabia move to cut oil supply ‘a war on N.J. working families,’ Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday lashed out at Saudi Arabia for joining Russia in an agreement cut two million barrels of oil a day in an attempt to raise prices, saying the move is “completely outrageous” and warning it will lead to more expensive gas in New Jersey.
BBC
Will the Biden administration overhaul US cannabis policy?
US cannabis policy has been thrust to the fore after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug. Mr Biden also urged governors to do likewise on state offences and called for a review on whether cannabis should be listed as a less serious drug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City.
Joe Biden Plans Pre-Midterm Trek To Los Angeles
UPDATED, with exclusive details of event: Joe Biden plans to return to Los Angeles next week for a pre-midterm swing next week that includes a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Oct. 13 event will be for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tasked with retaining the Democrats’ House majority,...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0