Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said Sunday, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports...

POTUS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO