ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting. Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. is wanted in connection to an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street, Georgetown Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said. Police say...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Armed And Dangerous#911#Violent Crime#Hcpd
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident

A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing man last seen on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man who was last seen on Wednesday. Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing at Community Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing Friday at the Community Kitchen, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue, Vest said. Police were called for an aggravated assault and found one […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County on Sunday. It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy