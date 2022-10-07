CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for a man who was last seen on Wednesday. Ira Dale Clodfelter, 38, was last seen near Cedar Lane while on his way to the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police. He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown […]

CONWAY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO