Dog Sitting Like a 'Distinguished Gentleman' Has the Internet in Stitches

A dog sitting like a "distinguished gentleman" is making the internet giggle.

In a video shared to TikTok by the @the.radas on October 6, a Miniature Aussie named Moose can be seen sitting on his butt with his back legs poking out in front.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the polite pup, with the clip receiving over 570,000 likes and more than 10,000 shares in just one day.

What Does Your Dog's Sitting Position Mean?

According to dog training specialists Paw Leaks, Moose's position is similar to the "straight sit," where the dog sits upright. This is actually a preferred position that dogs should be taught as puppies, as it is good for the spine and posture.

Sometimes, a dog's sitting position can indicate poor health. If your adult dog is using the "puppy sit"—with its back legs still out to the side—it can be a sign of a medical condition.

Also known as the "lazy sit," dogs falling into a sloppy posture can point to spinal problems, arthritis, or hip dysplasia, with vets recommending owners keep an eye out for any changes.

Another common sitting position is the "like a human," which is common among larger, long-legged breeds, such as Great Danes. It is theorized that dogs sit in this position to imitate their owners, or because they love their human's reaction to the sight of them chilling out.

A file photo of an Australian Shepherd tilting its head slightly against a purple background.

'Good Boy Feet'

In the clip, Moose's owner Elisha can be heard laughing at his unusual sitting position while his younger sibling dances around him.

"Look at those little legs?" she says. "Why are you sitting like that?"

Moose doesn't seem to have an answer, instead staring into the camera with a confused look on his face.

"My dog is not weird... your dog is weird," Elisha jokingly wrote alongside the clip. TikTokers were very impressed, with user Brenda Cook calling Moose a "distinguished gentleman."

"When my dog does that, we call them his 'Good Boy feet,'" said Christine.

"They are not weird - They are special!" wrote Laya_Rose342.

"My little chihuahua mix sits like this!!" commented Mav&Mel. "We call it her little penguin stance."

While Vanessa17 said: "WELL IM SITTING HOOMAN GIVE ME THAT DAMN TREAT OR IMMA LEAVE."

To which Elisha replied: "He always wants those treatos."

Moose isn't the only dog to cause a stir by sitting. A clip of a large dog seemingly driving a car was described as a "boss" by TikTok users back in April, while two dogs refusing to sit still during their friend's birthday party recently had the internet in stitches.

