ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Woman Rescues 5 Kittens 'Left to Die' in Box by Road Side in Scorching Heat

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A woman has been hailed as a hero after rescuing five abandoned kittens from the side of the road after they were left in a box together.

In a video shared to TikTok on September 25, Lindz explained that she received a call from a family member who had found a box of kittens on the side of a road.

"Five kittens left to die in record-breaking heat," she wrote in the video. Clips showed the black kittens all cramped into one box with a hole cut out of the top on a day where Lindz estimated the temperature to be around 95 degrees.

After looking in the grass near the roadside, they were unable to locate any mother cat nearby, meaning they desperately needed the help of humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztrKs_0iQFiWv800
Stock image of five small kittens crowded together. Getty Images

"All local shelters are full so we will be taking care of them until we can find them homes," she wrote. Lindz, who has fostered kittens before, took the kittens home, giving them food and water, and showing videos of them drinking from their very own water bowls.

Earlier this year, Newsweek spoke to experts about exactly how you should react to finding stray cats. As per the advice, Lindz's plan of action was an appropriate one. Dr. José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told Newsweek that it can be "especially tempting to bring home" a stray kitten, but it "may not always be best" as they could be searching for their mother and still nursing.

@lindz_7777

Paypal and Venmo in bio. All donations will go straight to these babies. #rescue #kittens #kittensoftiktok #rescuekitten #abandoned #rescueanimals #animalsoftiktok #catslovers #donation #survivor

♬ Sad Emotional Piano (main version) - DSproductions

According to the Humane Society of the United States, good samaritans should be sure that the kitten's mother doesn't return for a few hours before removing the kittens, given that they aren't in an unsafe location or in immediate distress.

After taking them home to care for them, Lindz says that they are now doing much better and on the road to recovery thanks to their chance encounter.

"[They] are all doing well. We had to give them baths to get rid of their fleas. They were also very smelly from being in that dirty box," she shared in a follow-up TikTok video.

Clips showed the cats being washed in a sink before being towel-dried and snuggling with one another, still with their towels.

TikTok users praised Lindz for her good deed and noted just how adorable they all appear, especially healthy in their new home.

"When I am about to hate humanity for all the horrible things they do to animals, you give me hope," commented a TikTok user.

Newsweek has contacted Lindz for comment.

Comments / 34

Mary Carter
2d ago

Love Hugs Prayers Blessings to you &The babies kitten U are a Hero Hope they are all ok&found forever homes.Thnk u for being their Hero and taking them in to help&care for them

Reply(1)
10
Debra Bradford
2d ago

I'm glad you found them in a nick of time they wouldn't have last overnight bless you whoever did that you better watch it God don't like ugly and he will get back at you you keep messing with his animals that away

Reply
10
Edward Walters
2d ago

A person that will do little babies that way should have to suffer the same way they be just cat's to them but their lives are just as precious as ours God put them here too

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Independent

Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway

An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Cat#Tiktok
Newsweek

Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies

A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
The Associated Press

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
994M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy