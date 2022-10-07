Woman Rescues 5 Kittens 'Left to Die' in Box by Road Side in Scorching Heat

A woman has been hailed as a hero after rescuing five abandoned kittens from the side of the road after they were left in a box together.

In a video shared to TikTok on September 25, Lindz explained that she received a call from a family member who had found a box of kittens on the side of a road.

"Five kittens left to die in record-breaking heat," she wrote in the video. Clips showed the black kittens all cramped into one box with a hole cut out of the top on a day where Lindz estimated the temperature to be around 95 degrees.

After looking in the grass near the roadside, they were unable to locate any mother cat nearby, meaning they desperately needed the help of humans.

Stock image of five small kittens crowded together. Getty Images

"All local shelters are full so we will be taking care of them until we can find them homes," she wrote. Lindz, who has fostered kittens before, took the kittens home, giving them food and water, and showing videos of them drinking from their very own water bowls.

Earlier this year, Newsweek spoke to experts about exactly how you should react to finding stray cats. As per the advice, Lindz's plan of action was an appropriate one. Dr. José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told Newsweek that it can be "especially tempting to bring home" a stray kitten, but it "may not always be best" as they could be searching for their mother and still nursing.

@lindz_7777 Paypal and Venmo in bio. All donations will go straight to these babies. #rescue #kittens #kittensoftiktok #rescuekitten #abandoned #rescueanimals #animalsoftiktok #catslovers #donation #survivor ♬ Sad Emotional Piano (main version) - DSproductions

According to the Humane Society of the United States, good samaritans should be sure that the kitten's mother doesn't return for a few hours before removing the kittens, given that they aren't in an unsafe location or in immediate distress.

After taking them home to care for them, Lindz says that they are now doing much better and on the road to recovery thanks to their chance encounter.

"[They] are all doing well. We had to give them baths to get rid of their fleas. They were also very smelly from being in that dirty box," she shared in a follow-up TikTok video.

Clips showed the cats being washed in a sink before being towel-dried and snuggling with one another, still with their towels.

TikTok users praised Lindz for her good deed and noted just how adorable they all appear, especially healthy in their new home.

"When I am about to hate humanity for all the horrible things they do to animals, you give me hope," commented a TikTok user.

Newsweek has contacted Lindz for comment.