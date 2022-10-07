ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Campus Safety Alerts Student Body About Arson in Musselman Hall

On Monday, Oct. 10, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email detailing an attempted arson that took place in Musselman Hall. Wiltz wrote that “an unknown person poured an accelerant on the hallway carpeting and then lit the accelerant on fire.”. He noted that...
