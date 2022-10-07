ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WR Antoine Wesley injured again, having MRI for quad injury

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsFzp_0iQFgjwd00

It appeared that the Arizona Cardinals were going to get wide receiver Antoine Wesley back after missing the first four weeks of the season. He had a groin/hip injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Now, after being designated to return and practicing this week, he apparently has a new injury and it could cost him the rest of the season.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, it is feared that Wesley has torn his quadriceps. He is having an MRI on it Friday.

Since he has already been designated to return, the three-week window to be reactivated has already opened. If he is unable to come back by the end of the three weeks, he will remain on IR for the remainder of the season.

Wesley had 19 receptions last season for 208 yards and three touchdowns. There was optimism he would be able to expand his role this season and was having a good offseason and beginning of training camp before his injury.

This injury is yet another setback a wide receiver room that has taken several hits this season.

At minimum, he is surely not going to be reinstated to the roster to play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. His season might be over before it even begins.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#American Football#Wr#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Network#Ir#The Philadelphia Eagles#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford. Early in the fourth quarter, there was a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy