TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December
After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
teslarati.com
IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now
IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
insideevs.com
Tesla Says Its Used Car Business Rivals Big Name Used Car Retailers
The demand for EVs has skyrocketed in the US, and it's primarily thanks to Tesla. Many prospective EV owners have likely considered a Tesla, but prices are high, and wait times are long. This is why many folks have taken to the pre-owned market to find a Tesla they can afford and take delivery of immediately. In fact, a Tesla executive claims the brand's used car division is much bigger than people may realize.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow
It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
electrek.co
Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
Ram Trucks is quickly falling behind as automakers like Ford and Rivian are already scaling production of their highly anticipated electric pickup trucks. Despite this, Ram Trucks CEO believes the company’s electric pickup has what it takes to overthrow the competition. Ram Trucks is one of the many automakers...
Tesla Semi to put EV heavy trucks to the test
Half a decade after Elon Musk first revealed it, the Tesla Semi is poised to reach its first customers before the end of the year. Why it matters: The rollout will launch a real-world validation process, testing whether electrification is well-suited for heavy trucks, which mostly run on diesel fuel for now.
Elon Musk Says Pepsi Is Getting Tesla Semi First — And Soon
Tesla's first electric commercial truck, the Semi, has finally entered production, and it will start shipping to buyers this December. The news was announced on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017, and like its massively hyped sibling, the Cybertruck, the production plans for Tesla's electric truck have been repeatedly delayed. First, it was part shortage and lack of production resources as Tesla was tirelessly working on its electric car delivery commitments.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is free-falling today as its newly unveiled robot is getting ridiculed, but Elon Musk claims people don’t understand the value. Tesla’s stock is down 8% today while the Nasdaq is up 2%. This is one of Tesla’s biggest drops of the year, and it comes off of two separate events that happened since the last market close on Friday.
Autoblog
Rivian stock sinks after 13,000 vehicles recalled for steering-safety issue
Rivian shares sharply dropped Monday after the electric vehicle maker said it was acting with "urgency" in voluntarily recalling thousands of vehicles over a possible steering-related hazard. Rivian recalled 13,000 of its vehicles late Friday after a structural manufacturing error was discovered in seven cars. The fastener to the front...
MotorTrend Magazine
PepsiCo to Take Delivery of Tesla Semi Trucks Soon—So Says Elon Musk, on Twitter
Cue the popcorn, Elon's at it again—tweeting, that is. Just the other day it was about the Tesla Cybertruck's apparently boat-like capabilities, and this time it's about Russia's invasion of Ukrai—we mean, the Tesla Semi truck (remember that?!) and that it is coming for real. The jury's still out on whether these trucks are Elon's imaginary friends—you know, unicorn vaporware—or it they're going to be real. Real, like, really going to exist on real streets, owned by real people and real companies. Of course, time will tell, but we've been waiting for literally years, patiently enduring delay after delay. How much longer will we have to wait? Until December 1, 2022, apparently, for the semi truck, specifically. For those keeping track of time, that's less than two months away.
Tesla Set to Prove It's More Than an Automaker
Unlike SolarEdge SEDG which used to be one of its collaborators and the world’s largest utility company, NextEra Energy NEE, Tesla TSLA is still very much an automaker despite its ambition to become a “global decentralized electric utility”. CEO Elon Musk always insists on Tesla being a tech company, or more recently, an AI-company with its energy division eventually being an equal or exceeding its automotive division.
iPhone 14 calls 911 when users ride Kings Island roller coasters
Roller coaster rides are setting off a new Apple crash detection feature launched in September that automatically alerts emergency services.
