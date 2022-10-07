Cue the popcorn, Elon's at it again—tweeting, that is. Just the other day it was about the Tesla Cybertruck's apparently boat-like capabilities, and this time it's about Russia's invasion of Ukrai—we mean, the Tesla Semi truck (remember that?!) and that it is coming for real. The jury's still out on whether these trucks are Elon's imaginary friends—you know, unicorn vaporware—or it they're going to be real. Real, like, really going to exist on real streets, owned by real people and real companies. Of course, time will tell, but we've been waiting for literally years, patiently enduring delay after delay. How much longer will we have to wait? Until December 1, 2022, apparently, for the semi truck, specifically. For those keeping track of time, that's less than two months away.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO