Contra Costa County, CA

KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hundreds of SFPD, sheriff deputies' psych exams under state audit

State oversight officials plan to audit the psychological exams of hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Francisco, weeks after revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office removed nearly four dozen deputies from active duty because they failed their exams. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Gunshots Fired During Carjacking Attempt in Anza Vista, Rattles Neighborhood

Last week, people going about their lives at a popular SF shopping plaza were shaken when the otherwise quiet area in Anza Vista erupted in gunfire. In an exclusive report from ABC7's Dion Lim, a carjacking Friday, September 30, escalated quickly and included several gunshots that rang through the shopping center along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista. The first of two videos of the carjacking uploaded to Twitter, which are both now being used by SFPD to identify the suspects, shows two men approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
BERKELEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County wine arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence

A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA

