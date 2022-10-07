Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
San Francisco Examiner
Hundreds of SFPD, sheriff deputies' psych exams under state audit
State oversight officials plan to audit the psychological exams of hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Francisco, weeks after revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office removed nearly four dozen deputies from active duty because they failed their exams. The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Friday...
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police activity at Fremont station delays BART trains
OAKLAND -- BART said just after 6 p.m. Sunday there was a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond direction due to police activity at the Fremont Station.
Contra Costa Herald
In post of self-promoting comments Antioch Mayor Thorpe repeats Quinto family’s debunked false claims about police officers, in custody death
Quinto was not in police custody when he died in the hospital three days later from “excited delirium and prescription drugs”. Antioch Police Officers Association, Mayor Pro Tem Barbanica respond; Thorpe does not. By Allen D. Payton. In a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 6,...
SFist
Gunshots Fired During Carjacking Attempt in Anza Vista, Rattles Neighborhood
Last week, people going about their lives at a popular SF shopping plaza were shaken when the otherwise quiet area in Anza Vista erupted in gunfire. In an exclusive report from ABC7's Dion Lim, a carjacking Friday, September 30, escalated quickly and included several gunshots that rang through the shopping center along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista. The first of two videos of the carjacking uploaded to Twitter, which are both now being used by SFPD to identify the suspects, shows two men approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan.
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
One dies in early-morning Berkeley shooting
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a shooting that happened in downtown Berkeley in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Police first reported the incident around 1:35 a.m. and members of the public were asked […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County wine arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence
A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minor missing in Pleasant Hill
A Pleasant Hill teenager was reported missing on Sunday, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
EXCLUSIVE: Shots fired in daytime carjacking attempt at San Francisco shopping plaza
Video shows one of the two suspects fire multiple rounds at the blue Honda sedan. The news of the incident came as a shock to many who eat and shop at the popular, family-friendly shopping plaza.
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Dorothea Puente, Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
Comments / 0