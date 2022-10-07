ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Wisconsin are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Wisconsin that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Morris Ramen located in Madison. This stand -out restaurant is known for their abundance of options and extra creamy soups.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"The "next level" ramen bowls at Morris Ramen in Madison are made for slurping. A Facebook reviewer says, "This is hands down the best ramen I’ve had in Wisconsin." When a craving hits, locals visit this spot for the spicy ramen with chicken, bok choy, and wood ear mushrooms or the Morris ramen with chashu pork belly. A Yelp reviewer shares, "The Morris ramen is a pretty traditional bowl of tonkotsu ramen made more impressive with the chopped pork fat they add that makes the soup extra creamy and decadent — not many places do this outside of Japan."

WMIL FM106.1

