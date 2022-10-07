ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Minnesota are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Minnesota that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Ramen Kazama located in Minneapolis.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"When Minnesotans need to warm up from the frigid temps, they hustle over to Ramen Kazama for a piping hot bowl of ramen. This neighborhood noodle shop dishes up exceptional tonkotsu ramen in a pork bone marrow broth, which one Google reviewer says has "melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, rich broth, and noodles with a good bite to them." But you definitely can't go wrong here — other standout menu options include the karamiso ramen with spicy ground pork and the torishio ramen with karaage (Japanese fried chicken). A customer on Yelp says, "I was impressed to look into the kitchen and see the owner taking part in the process of building each bowl with care. At Ramen Kazama, it's evident from the get-go that the ramen is meant to shine and it clearly does."

