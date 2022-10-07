ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
NBC Sports

Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense

The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring

We've learned this year that Tom Brady is so eager to keep playing football that he would literally put his own marriage at risk for the opportunity. While that may seem baffling to most people, Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that...
MLive.com

Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers

Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia

For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
Front Office Sports

‘Hard Pass’: NFL TV Networks Have Little Interest In Drew Brees

Sports TV can be an unforgiving business if you’re perceived as a failure. Witness the challenges facing former NBC Sports football analyst Drew Brees. The likable Brees is one of the most successful quarterbacks in history, winning a Super Bowl MVP, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in passing a record seven times.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
WNCT

Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Matt Rhule fired as Carolina Panthers head coach The […]
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots

Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.
