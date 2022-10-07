Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shutout: ‘Love him, love him’
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in a chipper mood on Sunday afternoon, and with good reason. His defense held the league-leading Detroit Lions offense out of the end zone en route to a 29-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played a clean game in his first NFL start and the Patriots got contributions from across the roster.
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Pregame Outfit Before London Game Has Social Media Sounding Off
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers faced off against the upstart New York Giants in Green Bay’s first-ever game outside of the United States. However, the game didn’t go as planned for Packer Nation. The Packers lost by a score of 27-20 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
NBC Sports
Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense
The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring
We've learned this year that Tom Brady is so eager to keep playing football that he would literally put his own marriage at risk for the opportunity. While that may seem baffling to most people, Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that...
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia
For fans of the Detroit Lions who were hoping to be able to stick it to former head coach Matt Patricia this afternoon at Gillette Stadium, they’ll have to wait for another opportunity. The new ‘de facto’ offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, whom he won several Super Bowl titles with while serving as defensive coordinator before his ill-fated tenure as Lions coach, helped guide the Patriots to a 29-0 shutout victory over his former squad.
NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend. Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow...
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
‘Hard Pass’: NFL TV Networks Have Little Interest In Drew Brees
Sports TV can be an unforgiving business if you’re perceived as a failure. Witness the challenges facing former NBC Sports football analyst Drew Brees. The likable Brees is one of the most successful quarterbacks in history, winning a Super Bowl MVP, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in passing a record seven times.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Matt Rhule fired as Carolina Panthers head coach The […]
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots
Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in Foxboro. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below. The Detroit Lions have struggled...
