ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps

Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs

Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA
TheDailyBeast

Parents Sue Amazon for Selling ‘Suicide Kits’ To Teens

Two families are suing Amazon for selling so-called “suicide kits” that led to the deaths of their two teenagers. Family members allege that Amazon had a deadly chemical on sale, which the teens bought and used to take their own lives. The chemical was sodium nitrite, a food preservative that can be fatal for humans if ingested with the right levels of purity. Usually, sodium nitrite is used only at low concentrations, and can cure pork products like bacon and hot dogs. “Amazon is selling a product that is as deadly as cyanide," Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds, the families’ attorneys, said in a statement. "This is different from them selling rope, knives, or other implements that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) it sells it.” In another statement, Amazon sent its “deepest condolences” to the family, explaining that the product is available for retailers to “preserve foods.” Read it at NPR
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Misinformation#Cdc#Health Information
ceoworld.biz

The importance of the emotional intelligence for leaders

I have always wondered if a person is born a leader or becomes one. The answer is complex, but putting it in a nutshell, it mostly depends on the characteristics that a person has inherited, the ones built over time, and other skills. Emotional intelligence is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Verge

Chromecast with Google TV HD review: easy entertainment

Google’s latest streaming device, the $30 Chromecast with Google TV HD, isn’t intended for home theater enthusiasts that live and breathe 4K and Dolby Atmos. Quite the opposite. The device is limited to a max resolution of 1080p (Full HD) and lacks Dolby’s best video and audio tricks altogether. It is at least capable of playing HDR video. But the target customer is clear: this product is meant for people who want to bring new smarts to an old TV (or monitor). Maybe you’ve got an Airbnb in need of more entertainment. These are the use cases where Google’s new streamer — and similarly-priced starter options from Roku and Amazon — make complete sense.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions

Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: A change happens in conversation topics

Conversations change during a lifetime. As a child, I had conversations that went something like these:. “What is for dinner?” Or “Can I go to Johnny’s house to play?” Or “Where is my baseball, I can’t find it?”. Then I grew up a bit...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy