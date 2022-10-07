Read full article on original website
Related
Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
Parents Sue Amazon for Selling ‘Suicide Kits’ To Teens
Two families are suing Amazon for selling so-called “suicide kits” that led to the deaths of their two teenagers. Family members allege that Amazon had a deadly chemical on sale, which the teens bought and used to take their own lives. The chemical was sodium nitrite, a food preservative that can be fatal for humans if ingested with the right levels of purity. Usually, sodium nitrite is used only at low concentrations, and can cure pork products like bacon and hot dogs. “Amazon is selling a product that is as deadly as cyanide," Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds, the families’ attorneys, said in a statement. "This is different from them selling rope, knives, or other implements that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) it sells it.” In another statement, Amazon sent its “deepest condolences” to the family, explaining that the product is available for retailers to “preserve foods.” Read it at NPR
IN THIS ARTICLE
ceoworld.biz
The importance of the emotional intelligence for leaders
I have always wondered if a person is born a leader or becomes one. The answer is complex, but putting it in a nutshell, it mostly depends on the characteristics that a person has inherited, the ones built over time, and other skills. Emotional intelligence is one of the most...
The Verge
Chromecast with Google TV HD review: easy entertainment
Google’s latest streaming device, the $30 Chromecast with Google TV HD, isn’t intended for home theater enthusiasts that live and breathe 4K and Dolby Atmos. Quite the opposite. The device is limited to a max resolution of 1080p (Full HD) and lacks Dolby’s best video and audio tricks altogether. It is at least capable of playing HDR video. But the target customer is clear: this product is meant for people who want to bring new smarts to an old TV (or monitor). Maybe you’ve got an Airbnb in need of more entertainment. These are the use cases where Google’s new streamer — and similarly-priced starter options from Roku and Amazon — make complete sense.
Teens prefer advice from parents over apps for two key topics
MILLIONS of teenagers go online for help on everything from hair hacks to financial planning - but when it comes to relationship advice - mum still knows best. The study of 1,000 10-17 year-olds found they will also turn to dad for health tips, homework and revising - although teachers are preferred when they need help with exams.
CNBC
Microsoft exec: My 2-step rule for having hard conversations at work
All of us have had to — or will — deal with a frustrating work situation at some point in our careers, whether it's a loud deskmate, an unproductive meeting or a project that went off the rails. As tempting as it is to storm into your boss's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Do robots understand jokes? Scientists give an android a sense of humor.
Japan's KYOTO — Why is this so funny? Researchers at Kyoto University claim that they are working on an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can analyze the intricate science of human laughter in an effort to make robots and humans have more natural conversations.
The Kardashians, body image and social media: Why parents should stop filtering their photos
Mental health professionals say parents need to beware what they post on social media because children listen a lot more than we think.
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
The Post and Courier
THIS AND THAT: A change happens in conversation topics
Conversations change during a lifetime. As a child, I had conversations that went something like these:. “What is for dinner?” Or “Can I go to Johnny’s house to play?” Or “Where is my baseball, I can’t find it?”. Then I grew up a bit...
Tech Times
The Parenting Tech Market is Flooded yet Chronically Underserved. Could this AI Cut Through the Noise?
Parenting can bring even the most confident adult to their knees when a tantruming two year old lets loose in the supermarket. So it's no surprise that there's an app for every parenting struggle - from sleep training to college prep - and parents continue to surrender their credit cards to the cause. So why do so few work?
boldsky.com
Expert Article: How To Reprogramme Your Subconscious Mind For Entrepreneurial Success While You Sleep
"It all starts with the mindset" - You must have heard this quote from many successful entrepreneurs conveying their stellar entrepreneurial journey. After all, it takes a "winning" mindset to keep going despite the everyday rejections, challenges, and pitfalls of entrepreneurial success and freedom. Sometimes, temporary defeats may look like...
Comments / 0