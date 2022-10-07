ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Win McNeese Football Tickets In Grand Lake, Louisiana This Friday

We'll be in Grand Lake this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week with your chance to win a family four-pack of McNeese Football tickets. If you can't make it to the Poke's game this Saturday you can listen to all the action of pregame, regulation, and postgame on our free mobile app, on our website, and over your radio on 92.9 FM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”

In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470AM

Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles

I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss

Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops

The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
John Shea
Magic 1470AM

Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows

The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

This Vintage McNeese Collection is For Sale With Rowdy Costume!

I don't know if I have told you this or now, but I am a HUGE Lake Charles history nerd. I have a few "vintage" pieces from the past that are some of my prized possessions. I have an old LCPD patrolman's cap from the 40s, a vintage Lake Charles key to the city, and a really old canvas Lake Charles American Press paperboy bag to name a few. When I ran across this ad, for some vintage McNeese things INCLUDING the main selling item, my heart skipped a beat! Listed about a day ago on Facebook Market Place is a vintage McNeese swag collection including an official 80's Rowdy Mascot Uniform.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Anti-Bullying Walk Presented By The CPSO

Calling all students, the Lake Charles community, and surrounding areas let's join together and take a united stand against bullying. This weekend the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Anti-Bullying Walk. Make plans to attend and bring a friend or two this Saturday, Oct. 1 to the Civic Center Amphitheater (900 Lakeshore Drive) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

 https://mymagiclc.com

