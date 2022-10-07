Read full article on original website
Win McNeese Football Tickets In Grand Lake, Louisiana This Friday
We'll be in Grand Lake this Friday for our High School Football Game of the Week with your chance to win a family four-pack of McNeese Football tickets. If you can't make it to the Poke's game this Saturday you can listen to all the action of pregame, regulation, and postgame on our free mobile app, on our website, and over your radio on 92.9 FM.
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles
I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss
Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops
The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
McNeese Homecoming Parade Set For October 27 — Here’s How To Enter
Are you ready to show your Cowboy spirit? McNeese State University and the Cowboys football are getting ready for homecoming in a couple of weeks. The homecoming week is filled with a bunch of great events that will go on campus plus a few events that the public can be involved in for the week.
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family
We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows
The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
Lake Charles’ Panorama Music Exchange’s Billy Gibbons ZZTop Visit
As the downtown venue, Panorama Music House was rebuilt, it also added a little shop inside called the Panorama Music Exchange. The shop offers a giant variety of guitars, pedals, drums, vinyl, merch, and more. Plus, they carry a lot of cool vintage and boutique things such as vintage instruments. The vintage instrument is where our story begins.
Blue Man Group Heading To Orange, Texas For One Show Only
Have you ever wanted to see the Blue Man Group? Can't afford to make a trip to Las Vegas to see them? You are in luck because the Blue Man Group is heading To Orange, Texas for one show only at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, texas. The popular show...
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Look! Lake Charles McDonald’s Now Have Adult Kids Meals With Toys!
It was announced a week or so ago that Mcdonald's was going to get a bit nostalgic for us adults that still don't want to grow up. Do we really need a toy now that we are adults? Yes, the heck we do!. Dragging you back to your childhood, it...
This Vintage McNeese Collection is For Sale With Rowdy Costume!
I don't know if I have told you this or now, but I am a HUGE Lake Charles history nerd. I have a few "vintage" pieces from the past that are some of my prized possessions. I have an old LCPD patrolman's cap from the 40s, a vintage Lake Charles key to the city, and a really old canvas Lake Charles American Press paperboy bag to name a few. When I ran across this ad, for some vintage McNeese things INCLUDING the main selling item, my heart skipped a beat! Listed about a day ago on Facebook Market Place is a vintage McNeese swag collection including an official 80's Rowdy Mascot Uniform.
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Lake Charles Anti-Bullying Walk Presented By The CPSO
Calling all students, the Lake Charles community, and surrounding areas let's join together and take a united stand against bullying. This weekend the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Anti-Bullying Walk. Make plans to attend and bring a friend or two this Saturday, Oct. 1 to the Civic Center Amphitheater (900 Lakeshore Drive) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
