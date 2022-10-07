Read full article on original website
Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Nella, deputies say
SANTA NELLA, Calf. ( ) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies...
Relatives of CA family killed find 8-month-old victim's shoe on floor where kidnapping happened
For the first time since an entire family was kidnapped, then killed in Merced County, we're hearing from some of their extended family members.
Barricaded Suspect Leads To Arrest
OAKHURST–On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Communications Center received a call regarding a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Highway 41 and located a door to...
3 arrested for gang-related shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured near Merced city hall, police say
Merced police have arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting that left one dead and three others injured near city hall Saturday morning.
AOL Corp
Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office
A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
Suspect dies after driving away from Stockton traffic stop, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A suspect has died after crashing his car into a parked car while running away from San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies in Stockton Saturday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they tried to stop a car near Filbert and Myrtle Streets...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide
This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation
NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing.
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
