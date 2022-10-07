ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Nella, deputies say

SANTA NELLA, Calf. ( ) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies...
SANTA NELLA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Barricaded Suspect Leads To Arrest

OAKHURST–On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Communications Center received a call regarding a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Highway 41 and located a door to...
OAKHURST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office

A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family

Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
Person
Jesus
YourCentralValley.com

Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
MERCED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
knewsradio.com

Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide

This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 
NEWMAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy