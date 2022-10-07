ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans shares new details about postponed road projects

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans shared new details with WWL-TV Saturday afternoon as to why two major roadwork projects were postponed last week. The first project would have closed South Carrollton between Earhart Blvd. and Fig Street on Monday, Oct. 3, but that morning the City sent out a notice that the project was postponed.
NOLA.com

Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NOLA.com

Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
fox8live.com

‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
fox8live.com

Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA

