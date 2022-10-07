Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
City of New Orleans shares new details about postponed road projects
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans shared new details with WWL-TV Saturday afternoon as to why two major roadwork projects were postponed last week. The first project would have closed South Carrollton between Earhart Blvd. and Fig Street on Monday, Oct. 3, but that morning the City sent out a notice that the project was postponed.
Cantrell administration assessing options on sanitation contracts after Metro bankruptcy filing
Uncertainty over new sanitation contracts continued to swirl Friday in the wake of Metro Service Group’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, in which the garbage hauler leveled a litany of grievances against Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration. The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court appears to be a last-ditch effort to...
Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say
A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts
Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
Man killed in shooting on Port Street Sunday evening, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening on Port Street, New Orleans police said. At around 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to reports of an injured man arriving at a business on Almonaster Avenue with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Krewe of Red Beans Wins Approval for Bywater Base Amid Neighborhood Pushback
The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved plans this week for a Mardi Gras krewe to transform a Bywater building into its headquarters, as envisioned, including zoning changes that will permit a restaurant with alcohol and live music, despite pushback by some members of the surrounding community. The Krewe of...
Talking Business: Meet the New York real estate mogul behind some of the area's hottest properties
One of the most successful real estate developers and commercial property owners in the local market is a New York-based investor you’ve probably never heard of: Jeffrey Feil. Among the Feil Organization’s vast holdings are historic Manhattan high rises, Chicago shopping centers and office complexes in the Tampa-St. Petersburg...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ Business owner fed up after multiple break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month to say the least and says he’s fed up. Hassan is the owner of Who Dat Wings on Earhart Blvd. and says he was woken by a phone call around 5:30am Saturday from his security provider that someone had once again broken into his business, causing thousands of dollars in damage and making off with a register with over one thousand dollars in change.
Bicyclist dead after crash in New Orleans East
Early this morning, New Orleans Police say a woman driving a car hit a man riding a bicycle. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours today…
Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city. The river...
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
