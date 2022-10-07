Read full article on original website
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Fort Smith police searching for missing teen
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
FSPD searching for a young man
blackchronicle.com
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
NEAR WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A bike driver was killed alongside the Muskogee Turnpike whereas making an attempt to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit. Troopers say it was simply earlier than 8 a.m. on Saturday when Shawn Crawford, 43, of Vian, “failed to negotiate a curve on the off ramp.”
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The deceased...
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
OSBI: Suspect shot, killed after firing at officers
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
KHBS
Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer
ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Boil order issued by Rural Water Dist. #4
Rural Water District #4 in Sequoyah County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for the next 24 to 48 hours. Water usage for food, food prep and drinking will need to be boiled before use. The water department said with so many leaks, the boil order is being done...
Man shot to death inside home in Crawford County
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department investigates the death of a man after he was found shot inside his home near Kibler.
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation accepting 2022 Angel Project applications
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is accepting applications online and in person at scheduled drive-thru locations through Nov. 4. In 2021, nearly 3,000 children were provided gift cards during the holiday season. This year the Angel Project will provide gifts for Cherokee children through ages 16 who...
