Sallisaw, OK

Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike

NEAR WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A bike driver was killed alongside the Muskogee Turnpike whereas making an attempt to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit. Troopers say it was simply earlier than 8 a.m. on Saturday when Shawn Crawford, 43, of Vian, “failed to negotiate a curve on the off ramp.”
Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer

ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
Boil order issued by Rural Water Dist. #4

Rural Water District #4 in Sequoyah County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for the next 24 to 48 hours. Water usage for food, food prep and drinking will need to be boiled before use. The water department said with so many leaks, the boil order is being done...
Cherokee Nation accepting 2022 Angel Project applications

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is accepting applications online and in person at scheduled drive-thru locations through Nov. 4. In 2021, nearly 3,000 children were provided gift cards during the holiday season. This year the Angel Project will provide gifts for Cherokee children through ages 16 who...
