Business

The Independent

UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
beckerspayer.com

Aetna in the headlines: 8 recent updates

Here are eight recent stories Becker's has covered about the insurer and its parent company, CVS Health, since Sept. 20:. Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health will partner to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members in the Sunshine State. Aetna Health of California beat a...
tipranks.com

Cannabis stocks could rise about three times in near-term, says Stifel

Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).
Business
Johnson & Johnson
Economy
The Hill

Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
AboutLawsuits.com

Facing Potential JUUL Lawsuit Payouts and Vape Pen Recall, Manufacturer Is Now Considering Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Reports

JUUL vape pens were introduced in 2015, with a design that appeared similar to USB drives, allowing teens to hide their vaping habit from parents and school officials. After the manufacturer aggressively marketed a variety of fruity and sweet JUUL flavors through social media influencers, the e-cigarette quickly became the most widely used among teens through the U.S. over the past decade, and fueled a vaping epidemic in the U.S., which has resulted in costs for states nationwide.
tipranks.com

New Oriental Education Dips Amid SEC Scrutiny

Shares of New Oriental Education and Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) went down in pre-market trading on Monday as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named Oriental Education in a Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) update. The HFCAA which came into effect in 2020 requires the SEC to identify...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks Return to Red as Session Closes

Stocks ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending the session in the red and halting a two-day winning streak that marked the start of the quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 42 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the nonfarm payrolls data for the month of September. US jobs report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts...
TheStreet

Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

Reassuring internally and externally. This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the...
