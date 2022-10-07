ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
kitco.com

Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Export Control#Linus Business#Linus Company Nvidia#Nvidia Corp#Chinese
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

China’s economy is heading for a sharp slowdown

China’s economy is heading for a “generational slowdown”, says Neil Shearing of Capital Economics. Recent economic data has been “dismal”, with a slowing property market and Covid-19 lockdowns sapping growth. Economic chaos in the West has hit the financial headlines this year, but it’s China’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Falls as U.S. Export Controls on China Weigh on Chip Stocks

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration published a sweeping...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia

Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
ECONOMY
msn.com

Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn. Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Operating profit fell by 32% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months ended September,...
ECONOMY
Fox Business

US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline

U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
RETAIL
CNBC

Dollar climbs as U.S. jobs report is stronger than expected

The dollar strengthened on Friday's better-than-expected job report that led market observers to believe the Federal Reserve will stay on its rate hike course. The greenback was trading up overnight ahead of the report. The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies on Friday after U.S. data showing employers hired more...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy