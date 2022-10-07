Read full article on original website
Related
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
President Biden announces $20 billion to boost tech, semiconductor chip production in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden was in the Hudson Valley on Thursday and made a stop at IBM in Poughkeepsie, where he announced a $20 billion initiative focused on new technology. The massive investment includes billions of dollars that will be spent in New York. IBM plans to invest...
geekwire.com
Report: Amazon freezes corporate hiring for its retail business for remainder of year
Amazon is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report from The New York Times on Tuesday. The Seattle tech giant is the latest to slow hiring plans amid the broader economic downturn and high inflation. Others including Google and Meta have also put the brakes on employee additions.
moneyweek.com
China’s economy is heading for a sharp slowdown
China’s economy is heading for a “generational slowdown”, says Neil Shearing of Capital Economics. Recent economic data has been “dismal”, with a slowing property market and Covid-19 lockdowns sapping growth. Economic chaos in the West has hit the financial headlines this year, but it’s China’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes
The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China’s military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world’s second-largest economy. On Friday,...
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Falls as U.S. Export Controls on China Weigh on Chip Stocks
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration published a sweeping...
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
India's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the country's IT ministry.
msn.com
Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens
(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn. Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Operating profit fell by 32% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months ended September,...
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
AMD Analysts Cut Price Targets After Chipmaker Lowers Guidance, But 'Long-Term Opportunity' Remains
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD hit new 52-week lows on Friday after the company came out with lower third-quarter guidance Thursday after the market close. The company said its third-quarter revenue would hit $5.6 billion, lower than a previous outlook of $6.7 billion. Here’s a look at what...
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
More Export Control Restrictions On Semiconductors To China, Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Fall
Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, along with the chipmakers, slumped as the U.S. slapped export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, Reuters reported. The U.S. introduced a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to...
‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports
Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks' resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.
CNBC
Dollar climbs as U.S. jobs report is stronger than expected
The dollar strengthened on Friday's better-than-expected job report that led market observers to believe the Federal Reserve will stay on its rate hike course. The greenback was trading up overnight ahead of the report. The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies on Friday after U.S. data showing employers hired more...
Comments / 0