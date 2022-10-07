ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says

King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
The List

Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
Decider.com

“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And Royal Family Are Warring Through Portraits, Expert Claims

Life in the British royal family is, by nature, rife with subtle procedures, protocols, ideas of decorum, and ways of silently conveying emotions. Tiny details offer a lot of details for tabloids – and maybe even family members – to analyze. So, when the royal family shared a portrait, and Harry and Meghan shared one of their own soon after, experts say there’s a lot of meaning to this.
Elle

Prince Harry Shares Sweet Details About Archie And Lilibet: 'They're Doing Great'

Prince Harry has shared the sweetest details about his and Meghan Markle's children: Archie, three and Lilibet ('Lili'), one. During a recent call with the winners of the WellChild Awards (which you can view above), the Duke of Sussex spoke to four-year-old Henry Waines, who won the Inspirational Child award in the four-six years category.
Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Powerful BTS Photos From U.K. Event

Is #couplegoals still a thing? Because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry definitely are. Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already visiting the UK for a series of engagements, including the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5. At the time, we noted Markle’s bold return to her husband’s homeland in a vibrant red monochrome ensemble by AnotherTomorrow. For a speech in front of a crowd of future leaders, Markle paired the brand’s Bow Blouse ($540) with its Classic Trousers ($590) in the shade Fire Red, completing the look with a pair of crimson Aquazzura heels and gold earrings. Prince Harry, meanwhile, accompanied his wife in a classic black suit.
