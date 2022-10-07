Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he didn't release a statement confirming their relationship, according to a new book
Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum during their courtship. Meghan told Harry she would break up with him if he didn't publicly confirm their relationship, according to "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low. A source told Low that Harry was "freaking out" about the...
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says
King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving. But Their New Neighbors Would Prefer That They Stay Put.
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first moved to Southern California, Tyler Perry put them up in a mansion of his in Beverly Hills. From there, the couple relocated to the Montecito, a tony neighborhood in SoCal’s vaunted Santa Barbara County. Now, it seems that Harry and Meghan are...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Refusing To Shake Meghan Markle’s Hand Is Embarrassing – And Not For The Duchess Of Sussex
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle this weekend to greet and gather flowers from members of the public paying tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday. Having stepped down as a senior royal in March 2020, The Duchess of Sussex didn’t have to be there. But she came anyway—holding Harry’s hand, hugging anyone who needed comfort.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show PDA on date at Jack Johnson concert
These royals know how to rock. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at a Jack Johnson concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday, showing plenty of PDA. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced and listened to the “Banana Pancakes” singer in a private section of the outdoor concert venue, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ on Friday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Flying Archie and Lilibet Out for Queen’s Funeral
In a wild twist of fate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—residents of California, an ocean away from the U.K., for over two years—happened to be in Harry’s home country when his grandmother, the Queen, passed away on Thursday at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Sussexes...
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And Royal Family Are Warring Through Portraits, Expert Claims
Life in the British royal family is, by nature, rife with subtle procedures, protocols, ideas of decorum, and ways of silently conveying emotions. Tiny details offer a lot of details for tabloids – and maybe even family members – to analyze. So, when the royal family shared a portrait, and Harry and Meghan shared one of their own soon after, experts say there’s a lot of meaning to this.
Meghan Markle: Video of White Woman Refusing to Shake Duchess' Hand Goes Viral
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led those who knew the monarch best and those who merely admired her from afar to come together and honor her remarkable life and achievements. However, it’s also exposed many of the flaws in the centuries-old institution of the royal family, as Britons...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't quite get the palatial home they had their eye on while they were working royals, writes Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals (opens in new tab). Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for a "suite of apartments at Windsor...
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Details About Archie And Lilibet: 'They're Doing Great'
Prince Harry has shared the sweetest details about his and Meghan Markle's children: Archie, three and Lilibet ('Lili'), one. During a recent call with the winners of the WellChild Awards (which you can view above), the Duke of Sussex spoke to four-year-old Henry Waines, who won the Inspirational Child award in the four-six years category.
Meghan Markle asked for meeting with King Charles to ‘clear the air’: report
Meghan Markle requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles III to “clear the air” before she and Prince Harry leave the UK, according to a royal reporter. “She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” Neil Sean said in a YouTube video (via Sky News).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Powerful BTS Photos From U.K. Event
Is #couplegoals still a thing? Because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry definitely are. Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already visiting the UK for a series of engagements, including the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5. At the time, we noted Markle’s bold return to her husband’s homeland in a vibrant red monochrome ensemble by AnotherTomorrow. For a speech in front of a crowd of future leaders, Markle paired the brand’s Bow Blouse ($540) with its Classic Trousers ($590) in the shade Fire Red, completing the look with a pair of crimson Aquazzura heels and gold earrings. Prince Harry, meanwhile, accompanied his wife in a classic black suit.
Prince Harry Sometimes Wished He Wasn’t a Prince, According to Author
Prince Harry opened up about his life experiences. According to an author, a young Harry once said he wishes he wasn't a prince sometimes.
