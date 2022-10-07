ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Will Inspire Your Look This Year

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Splash News

We can all learn a thing or two from our favorite A-listers when it comes to Halloween costumes. Whether we go down the scary movie route like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bella Hadid, or Lottie Moss, or just use Halloween as an excuse to flash the flesh (yes Alessandra Ambrosio, Mariah Carey, and Kendall Jenner, we’re looking at you!) there is no shortage of celebrity inspiration for our next Halloween costume.

From scary to sexy, from gruesome to gorgeous, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes over the years…

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AK9E1_0iQFbbmC00

Ice Queen

Alessandra Ambrosio was a sexy Ice Queen at Darren Dzienciol's 2021 Carn*Evil Halloween party presented by Decada!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AroU_0iQFbbmC00

Disco Diva

Amal Clooney was every inch the disco diva in a glittery strapless-jumpsuit when she attended husband George Clooney's annual Tequila Casamigos Halloween party in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VD1zM_0iQFbbmC00

Storm

Anok Yai wowed in a Storm from X-Men costume when she attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWQ96_0iQFbbmC00

Gaara from Naruto

Model Barbara Palvin dressed up as Naruto character Gaara for Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween bash in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO9ru_0iQFbbmC00

Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

Couple costume inspiration from Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz when they attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qGJp_0iQFbbmC00

Dorothy and the Tin Man

Another great couple's costume is Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and either the Scarecrow, Tin Man, or Lion. We're obsessed with Ben Platt's Tin Man and Beanie Feldstein's Dorothy at Bette Midler's Hulaween Charity Gala in 2019!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7MUR_0iQFbbmC00

Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian and Ana de Armas aren’t the only ones to impersonate the late Hollywood legend – Sports Illustrated cover girl Camille Kostek transformed into Marilyn for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUcV4_0iQFbbmC00

Cruella De Vil

Cardi B dressed up as the 101 Dalmatians villain at Bacardi’s "Dress to Be Free" event at the House of Yes in NYC in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv8QY_0iQFbbmC00

Mummy

Chanel Iman wrapped herself up like a sexy mummy for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPXNa_0iQFbbmC00

Disco Queen

Cindy Crawford was a Studio 54 disco diva at the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1xFs_0iQFbbmC00

Rocker and Roadie

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber transformed into a rocker and a roadie – another great and effortless couple's Halloween costume idea!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TTxu_0iQFbbmC00

Power Ranger

Claudia Schiffer wore a sexy pink catsuit to dress up as the pink Power Ranger for Jonathan Ross's Halloween party in the UK back in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27C9Qi_0iQFbbmC00

Sexy Joker

Constance Jablonski swapped the pants for a skirt and dressed as a sexy Joker for Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and Svedka Vodka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VnrV_0iQFbbmC00

Mouse

Diana Vickers took inspiration from Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls character Karen and dressed up as "a mouse, duh."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DwDt_0iQFbbmC00

Miss Sara Bellum

Doja Cat dressed up as Miss Sara Bellum from The Powerpuff Girls for the CarnEvil Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQTu0_0iQFbbmC00

Latex Goddess

Model Duckie Thot dressed as a sexy latex goddess on the black carpet of Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRzNO_0iQFbbmC00

Alice from Closer

There's more than one Alice to channel at Halloween. Instead of 'In Wonderland' model Elsa Hosk transformed into Natalie Portman's character, Alice from Closer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuAjp_0iQFbbmC00

Marge Simpson

Emily Ratajkowski channeled the iconic Simpson family matriarch at Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party in 2015 wearing a skin-tight green dress and a sky-high blue wig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMXuM_0iQFbbmC00

Bad Sandy

Gigi Hadid dressed up as Bad Sandy from Grease in the tightest black leggings, black Bardot crop top and sexy red heels for Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween bash in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvQaF_0iQFbbmC00

Pinup Baby

Gizele Oliveira channeled a 1960s inspired pinup baby for Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIiUJ_0iQFbbmC00

Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls

Hailey Bieber dressed up as Bubbles from the Powerpuff Girls for a party she, Kendall Jenner (who dressed as Buttercup) and Justine Skye (who dressed as Bliss) threw in West Hollywood in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46c3A8_0iQFbbmC00

Maleficent

Halima Aden gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money when she dressed up as Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWKhJ_0iQFbbmC00

Jessica Rabbit

Back in 2015, Heidi Klum transformed herself into the ever-seductive Jessica Rabbit in a figure-hugging red dress with a waist-high slit, red wig, and purple opera gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ipTy_0iQFbbmC00

Marion Crane from Psycho

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the 2021 premiere of Halloween Kills dressed as her late mother Janet Leigh's iconic Psycho character, Marion Crane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DnRT_0iQFbbmC00

Skeleton Bride

Jennifer Lopez has played a bride many times, and even did so back in 2015 when attending Heidi Klum's Halloween party with her then beau Casper Smart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAmzC_0iQFbbmC00

Queen of the Nile

Jessica White portrayed the Queen of the Nile, and even went as far as wrapping a snake around her neck for maximum drama!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlBAu_0iQFbbmC00

Sun Goddess

Polish model Joanna Krupa depicted the sexiest sun goddess in a plunging, barely-there golden dress and a crown-like headband!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TO4yM_0iQFbbmC00

Annie Hall

Judy Greer's Annie Hall costume is a great example of something that can be put together using items in your (or a member of your family's) closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RHOn_0iQFbbmC00

Alabama from True Romance

Julianne Hough put her own spin on Alabama from True Romance in a skin-tight red dress and leopard print coat back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BGwD_0iQFbbmC00

Studio 54 Disco Girl

Kaia Gerber attended the Casamigos Halloween party alongside her mom, Cindy Crawford, dad, Rande Gerber, and brother, Presley, wearing some Studio 54-inspired attire which included a micro mini skirt and a plunging glitter top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GY5Pq_0iQFbbmC00

Elvira

Kate Moss channeled Elvira for Rita Ora’s 2018 Halloween party in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409bpJ_0iQFbbmC00

Selena Quintanilla

Keke Palmer dressed up as Selena Quintanilla wearing one of the singer's signature – and raciest – looks for Halloween back in 2016!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMhZJ_0iQFbbmC00

Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls

Kendall Jenner dressed up as Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls, alongside Hailey Bieber (who dressed as Bubbles) and Justine Skye (who dressed as Bliss) for a party they hosted in West Hollywood in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DgFB_0iQFbbmC00

Catwoman

Kim Kardashian is one of many A-listers who have portrayed Catwoman over the years. She and Kanye West dressed up as Batman and Catwoman for a Halloween event at LIV nightclub in Miami way back in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4076Ha_0iQFbbmC00

Cher

Another one of Kim Kardashian's iconic Halloween outfits was Cher! Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban transformed themselves into Sonny and Cher for the Casamigos Halloween Party in California in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvS36_0iQFbbmC00

Gold Statue

Whether you want to call yourself an Oscar or you just really like gold, dressing up as a gold statue is a great idea for Halloween! Just ask Leona Lewis!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAjkS_0iQFbbmC00

Flo Jo

Liris Crosse paid homage to American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner at Heidi Klum's Halloween party back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19868I_0iQFbbmC00

American Psycho's Patrick Bateman

Lottie Moss channeled Christian Bale's iconic character wearing a blood-covered plunging white shirt and pinstripe suit while wielding an axe in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8zGA_0iQFbbmC00

Corpse Bride

Lucy Boynton dressed up as Tim Burton's Corpse Bride back in 2019 – and the hair and makeup, in particular, were breathtaking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtouS_0iQFbbmC00

Dionne Davenport

Lupita Nyong'o was one half of the iconic Clueless duo when she dressed up as Dionne Davenport, complete with a larger-than-life cell phone! We're totally buggin'!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vI2HN_0iQFbbmC00

80's Rocker

Mariah Carey attended Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween party as an 80s rocker, dressed in a spikey blonde wig, a leather bra, leather hotpants, and carrying a bright green guitar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcsaU_0iQFbbmC00

LeeLoo from Fifth Element

Martha Hunt donned an orange wig and dressed up as Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat (AKA LeeLoo) from Fifth Element for Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqYCS_0iQFbbmC00

Fairy 'GrandMartha'

For her twist on the classic Fairy Godmother costume, Martha Stewart dressed up as the "Fairy GrandMartha" in a gargantuan pink tulle gown for the Hub Network Halloween Bash in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emE4M_0iQFbbmC00

Skeleton Queen

Maya Jama went for a seductive as opposed to scary Skeleton Queen vibe thanks to her skintight metallic dress and voluminous cape at the Coach Halloween party in London in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ky8kY_0iQFbbmC00

Sexy Ringmaster

Barnum, but make it daring! Miranda Kerr sizzled as a sexy ringmaster when she attended a Sexy Circus Halloween Party at NYC's Catch rooftop lounge back in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uidhd_0iQFbbmC00

Early 2000s Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton costumes come in many different eras – and her sister Nicky Hilton dressed up as her sister from the early 2000s (her 21st birthday to be exact) for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills in 2018. Iconic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HBeY_0iQFbbmC00

Latex Ninja

Make ninjas even sexier by going for a latex costume, akin to Nina Agdal's provocative outfit that she wore to a star-studded Halloween party in New York City back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CE3gQ_0iQFbbmC00

Goh Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians

Olivia Munn transformed herself into Goh Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians, which she rocked over Halloween in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r8eI_0iQFbbmC00

Black Swan

Fans could barely tell the difference between Padma Lakshmi's Black Swan and Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning character when she attended Heidi Klum's legendary Halloween party in 2018!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRr7I_0iQFbbmC00

Sexy Viking

Paris Hilton flashed her abs in a tiny bra and midi skirt when she dressed as a sexy Viking for George Clooney's Casamigos Halloween party in 2015!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6QNs_0iQFbbmC00

Sexy Skeleton

Rihanna gave fans more inspiration for a skeleton costume when she donned a sexy latex outfit for the Laylow party in London in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x19Ga_0iQFbbmC00

Rihanna

Rihanna is a Halloween costume in her own right, as Shanina Shaik copied the Fenty Beauty founder's "Pour It Up" video outfit for Halloween back in 2015!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8bH8_0iQFbbmC00

Skeleton Ringleader

Ringleaders come in all different forms at Halloween, with Victoria Justice showing that there *is* such a thing as a sexy skeleton ringleader when she attended the 2021 CarnEvil Halloween party in Bel Air, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESMEB_0iQFbbmC00

Ronnie from The Players Club

Winnie Harlow put on a blonde wig and the tightest, latex bodysuit to channel Ronnie from The Players Club for Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RM8Wj_0iQFbbmC00

Vampire in Pajamas

Zoë Kravitz just proved that creatures of the night need to be comfortable too, as she dressed up as a vampire in pajamas back in 2016.

Which of these celebrity Halloween costumes will you be trying out this year?

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
Reese Witherspoon Leaves Us Speechless In A Lilac Dress While Promoting Her New Book In New York City

Reese Witherspoon absolutely glowed in a lavender sheath dress while discussing her new book on The View this week! The Morning Show star, 46, was photographed waving to fans while on the way to the talk show’s New York City studio. The Oscar winner donned a curve-hugging lilac-colored midi frock with long sleeves and a matching belt around her waist that helped emphasize her toned figure. She was also spotted later that day with a camel coat worn over her dress.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen

"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
Kate Middleton Brings Sunshine To Surrey In An Elegant Yellow Dress While Visiting Hospital Patients

Kate Middleton looked like an absolute ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow dress in her Surrey outing this week! The royal family member, 40, donned a midi frock with eye-catching half sleeves, a plunging v-neck, cinched waist and pleated skirt as she greeted patients at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Her effortlessly chic piece of choice was from Karen Millen.
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
Young Jennifer Aniston: Throwback Moments of This Hollywood Icon

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved and ubiquitous actresses in modern Hollywood for so many reasons. With that said, we rounded up 18 moments from Aniston’s everlasting career, highlighting what made the star, 53, a true ‘icon’ in every sense of the word. Read on for blasts from the pasts that pay homage to her quintessential 90s style (complete with bootleg jeans, floral dresses and plaid miniskirts), her award-winning, comedic and heartwarming on-screen performances, and her unforgettable IRL romantic relationships.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
