55 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Will Inspire Your Look This Year

We can all learn a thing or two from our favorite A-listers when it comes to Halloween costumes. Whether we go down the scary movie route like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bella Hadid, or Lottie Moss, or just use Halloween as an excuse to flash the flesh (yes Alessandra Ambrosio, Mariah Carey, and Kendall Jenner, we’re looking at you!) there is no shortage of celebrity inspiration for our next Halloween costume.

From scary to sexy, from gruesome to gorgeous, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes over the years…

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ice Queen

Alessandra Ambrosio was a sexy Ice Queen at Darren Dzienciol's 2021 Carn*Evil Halloween party presented by Decada!

Disco Diva

Amal Clooney was every inch the disco diva in a glittery strapless-jumpsuit when she attended husband George Clooney's annual Tequila Casamigos Halloween party in 2017.

Storm

Anok Yai wowed in a Storm from X-Men costume when she attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019.

Gaara from Naruto

Model Barbara Palvin dressed up as Naruto character Gaara for Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween bash in 2018.

Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

Couple costume inspiration from Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz when they attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2018.

Dorothy and the Tin Man

Another great couple's costume is Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and either the Scarecrow, Tin Man, or Lion. We're obsessed with Ben Platt's Tin Man and Beanie Feldstein's Dorothy at Bette Midler's Hulaween Charity Gala in 2019!

Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian and Ana de Armas aren’t the only ones to impersonate the late Hollywood legend – Sports Illustrated cover girl Camille Kostek transformed into Marilyn for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019!

Cruella De Vil

Cardi B dressed up as the 101 Dalmatians villain at Bacardi’s "Dress to Be Free" event at the House of Yes in NYC in 2017.

Mummy

Chanel Iman wrapped herself up like a sexy mummy for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2016.

Disco Queen

Cindy Crawford was a Studio 54 disco diva at the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2017.

Rocker and Roadie

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber transformed into a rocker and a roadie – another great and effortless couple's Halloween costume idea!

Power Ranger

Claudia Schiffer wore a sexy pink catsuit to dress up as the pink Power Ranger for Jonathan Ross's Halloween party in the UK back in 2017.

Sexy Joker

Constance Jablonski swapped the pants for a skirt and dressed as a sexy Joker for Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and Svedka Vodka.

Mouse

Diana Vickers took inspiration from Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls character Karen and dressed up as "a mouse, duh."

Miss Sara Bellum

Doja Cat dressed up as Miss Sara Bellum from The Powerpuff Girls for the CarnEvil Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2021.

Latex Goddess

Model Duckie Thot dressed as a sexy latex goddess on the black carpet of Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party.

Alice from Closer

There's more than one Alice to channel at Halloween. Instead of 'In Wonderland' model Elsa Hosk transformed into Natalie Portman's character, Alice from Closer.

Marge Simpson

Emily Ratajkowski channeled the iconic Simpson family matriarch at Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party in 2015 wearing a skin-tight green dress and a sky-high blue wig.

Bad Sandy

Gigi Hadid dressed up as Bad Sandy from Grease in the tightest black leggings, black Bardot crop top and sexy red heels for Heidi Klum's star-studded Halloween bash in 2015.

Pinup Baby

Gizele Oliveira channeled a 1960s inspired pinup baby for Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party in 2018.

Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls

Hailey Bieber dressed up as Bubbles from the Powerpuff Girls for a party she, Kendall Jenner (who dressed as Buttercup) and Justine Skye (who dressed as Bliss) threw in West Hollywood in 2017.

Maleficent

Halima Aden gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money when she dressed up as Sleeping Beauty villain Maleficent for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019.

Jessica Rabbit

Back in 2015, Heidi Klum transformed herself into the ever-seductive Jessica Rabbit in a figure-hugging red dress with a waist-high slit, red wig, and purple opera gloves.

Marion Crane from Psycho

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the 2021 premiere of Halloween Kills dressed as her late mother Janet Leigh's iconic Psycho character, Marion Crane.

Skeleton Bride

Jennifer Lopez has played a bride many times, and even did so back in 2015 when attending Heidi Klum's Halloween party with her then beau Casper Smart.

Queen of the Nile

Jessica White portrayed the Queen of the Nile, and even went as far as wrapping a snake around her neck for maximum drama!

Sun Goddess

Polish model Joanna Krupa depicted the sexiest sun goddess in a plunging, barely-there golden dress and a crown-like headband!

Annie Hall

Judy Greer's Annie Hall costume is a great example of something that can be put together using items in your (or a member of your family's) closet.

Alabama from True Romance

Julianne Hough put her own spin on Alabama from True Romance in a skin-tight red dress and leopard print coat back in 2015.

Studio 54 Disco Girl

Kaia Gerber attended the Casamigos Halloween party alongside her mom, Cindy Crawford, dad, Rande Gerber, and brother, Presley, wearing some Studio 54-inspired attire which included a micro mini skirt and a plunging glitter top.

Elvira

Kate Moss channeled Elvira for Rita Ora’s 2018 Halloween party in London.

Selena Quintanilla

Keke Palmer dressed up as Selena Quintanilla wearing one of the singer's signature – and raciest – looks for Halloween back in 2016!

Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls

Kendall Jenner dressed up as Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls, alongside Hailey Bieber (who dressed as Bubbles) and Justine Skye (who dressed as Bliss) for a party they hosted in West Hollywood in 2017.

Catwoman

Kim Kardashian is one of many A-listers who have portrayed Catwoman over the years. She and Kanye West dressed up as Batman and Catwoman for a Halloween event at LIV nightclub in Miami way back in 2012.

Cher

Another one of Kim Kardashian's iconic Halloween outfits was Cher! Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban transformed themselves into Sonny and Cher for the Casamigos Halloween Party in California in 2017.

Gold Statue

Whether you want to call yourself an Oscar or you just really like gold, dressing up as a gold statue is a great idea for Halloween! Just ask Leona Lewis!

Flo Jo

Liris Crosse paid homage to American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner at Heidi Klum's Halloween party back in 2018.

American Psycho's Patrick Bateman

Lottie Moss channeled Christian Bale's iconic character wearing a blood-covered plunging white shirt and pinstripe suit while wielding an axe in 2021.

Corpse Bride

Lucy Boynton dressed up as Tim Burton's Corpse Bride back in 2019 – and the hair and makeup, in particular, were breathtaking!

Dionne Davenport

Lupita Nyong'o was one half of the iconic Clueless duo when she dressed up as Dionne Davenport, complete with a larger-than-life cell phone! We're totally buggin'!

80's Rocker

Mariah Carey attended Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween party as an 80s rocker, dressed in a spikey blonde wig, a leather bra, leather hotpants, and carrying a bright green guitar!

LeeLoo from Fifth Element

Martha Hunt donned an orange wig and dressed up as Leeloominaï Lekatariba Lamina-Tchaï Ekbat De Sebat (AKA LeeLoo) from Fifth Element for Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween party.

Fairy 'GrandMartha'

For her twist on the classic Fairy Godmother costume, Martha Stewart dressed up as the "Fairy GrandMartha" in a gargantuan pink tulle gown for the Hub Network Halloween Bash in 2013.

Skeleton Queen

Maya Jama went for a seductive as opposed to scary Skeleton Queen vibe thanks to her skintight metallic dress and voluminous cape at the Coach Halloween party in London in 2019.

Sexy Ringmaster

Barnum, but make it daring! Miranda Kerr sizzled as a sexy ringmaster when she attended a Sexy Circus Halloween Party at NYC's Catch rooftop lounge back in 2011.

Early 2000s Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton costumes come in many different eras – and her sister Nicky Hilton dressed up as her sister from the early 2000s (her 21st birthday to be exact) for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills in 2018. Iconic!

Latex Ninja

Make ninjas even sexier by going for a latex costume, akin to Nina Agdal's provocative outfit that she wore to a star-studded Halloween party in New York City back in 2015.

Goh Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians

Olivia Munn transformed herself into Goh Peik Lin from Crazy Rich Asians, which she rocked over Halloween in 2018.

Black Swan

Fans could barely tell the difference between Padma Lakshmi's Black Swan and Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning character when she attended Heidi Klum's legendary Halloween party in 2018!

Sexy Viking

Paris Hilton flashed her abs in a tiny bra and midi skirt when she dressed as a sexy Viking for George Clooney's Casamigos Halloween party in 2015!

Sexy Skeleton

Rihanna gave fans more inspiration for a skeleton costume when she donned a sexy latex outfit for the Laylow party in London in 2018.

Rihanna

Rihanna is a Halloween costume in her own right, as Shanina Shaik copied the Fenty Beauty founder's "Pour It Up" video outfit for Halloween back in 2015!

Skeleton Ringleader

Ringleaders come in all different forms at Halloween, with Victoria Justice showing that there *is* such a thing as a sexy skeleton ringleader when she attended the 2021 CarnEvil Halloween party in Bel Air, California.

Ronnie from The Players Club

Winnie Harlow put on a blonde wig and the tightest, latex bodysuit to channel Ronnie from The Players Club for Heidi Klum's 19th annual Halloween party.

Vampire in Pajamas

Zoë Kravitz just proved that creatures of the night need to be comfortable too, as she dressed up as a vampire in pajamas back in 2016.

Which of these celebrity Halloween costumes will you be trying out this year?