Kansas football suffers first loss on the season against No. 17 TCU
After the best start for Kansas football in over a decade, the No. 19 Jayhawks were handed their first loss of the season in a close contest against No. 17 TCU, 38-31. The Horned Frogs moved down the field easily to start the game, but the Jayhawks managed to hold them to just a field goal from senior kicker Griffin Kell at 39 yards.
Rob Riggle to join ESPN's College Gameday in Kansas
Actor Rob Riggle will join the cast of ESPN’s College Gameday tomorrow outside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the show’s Twitter account announced Friday afternoon. Riggle, a KU alum, joins a long list of celebrity guests to join the ESPN show, which first started traveling to schools in 1993, and make their picks on Saturday’s college football matchups.
