After the best start for Kansas football in over a decade, the No. 19 Jayhawks were handed their first loss of the season in a close contest against No. 17 TCU, 38-31. The Horned Frogs moved down the field easily to start the game, but the Jayhawks managed to hold them to just a field goal from senior kicker Griffin Kell at 39 yards.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO