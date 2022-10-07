Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
freightwaves.com
How same-day delivery works, inside hotshotting, and reinventing how drivers get paid – WTT
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are learning the logic and logistics behind same-day delivery; we’ll discover how one company is reinventing how drivers get paid; get the details on how hot shotting works; and talk about achieving end-to-end automation between carrier booking and customer booking. Plus,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
Amazon abandons live tests of Scout home delivery robot
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will stop live tests of its automated delivery robot "Amazon Scout", a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday, after the U.S. retailer realized the program did not completely meet its customers' needs.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
Zacks.com
Keysight (KEYS) Solutions Focus on Seamless EV Transition
KEYS - Free Report) is focusing on comprehensive test solutions that will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles (EV) for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights. Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions includes Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers...
CARS・
US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the beginning of the national roll-out of MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the food service distribution industry’s most advanced and the only all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. MOXē is a personalized one-stop shop where operators can find the right products from a selection of more than 400,000 items, manage orders and track deliveries in one application. This new application builds on the company’s long track record of bringing food service operators innovative technology solutions that help them save time and money and more efficiently manage their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221008005009/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Stanley Huang: Co-founder at Moxo Explains How Automation Can Enhance Manual Processes
Decades into the new millennium, finance teams are still behind with digital transformation. Research shows that finance executives are still struggling with process improvement, whether it be document handling, collecting signatures, reporting, or forecasting. Finance is a key function that supports the business with timely analyses needed to make informed...
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
bitcoinist.com
Veteran Blockchain Network Syscoin Launches First Rollup Solution
Syscoin’s Layer 2, Rollux OPv1, Enters Public Testnet. Singapore – 29/09/22 – Syscoin, the veteran blockchain network which provides developers with secure and scalable infrastructure solutions, has released its first rollup solution, Rollux OPv1, on the public testnet. Rollux is Syscoin’s in-house rollup suite, and it’s the...
New GoodwillFinds CEO Has Big Digital Aspirations
Newly-appointed GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness has big aspirations for the 120-year-old nonprofit’s new online shop. “We launched with this version of the site to get started, to start learning, to introduce the venture to the world. But there's so many different opportunities to innovate and to activate the Goodwill community that we haven't even started to scrape the surface on,” Kaness told Cheddar News.
aircargonews.net
SEKO Logistics partners on e-commerce
SEKO Logistics has entered a new partnership that is expected to help direct-to-consumer US brands ‘go global’ by offering simple, cost-efficient cross-border ecommerce operations. The partnership with Airhouse, an e-commerce fulfilment platform, will see the firm’s customers gain access to SEKO’s facilities in Europe, Asia and North America....
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program
Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company’s Roster of VARs and ISVs. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).
thefastmode.com
GSMA Forms Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce with IBM & Vodafone
The GSMA announced the formation of the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce, with IBM and Vodafone as initial members, to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing. Unlike today’s computers that rely on bits for calculation,...
Copernic Space And Sfera To Democratise Space Data Access With Cudo Compute
The partnership will give the wider commercial market access to excess satellite imaging power, downlinking power, and low-cost secondary sales to lower the cost of Earth Observation (EO) data. Why it matters. An open marketplace applying Web3 technology and distributed computing would allow new commercial accessibility and drive the shared...
Control Engineering
Instrumentation devices are joining the digitalization revolution
Digitalization measurement and analytics technologies are helping to reduce the amount of feet required on the ground. There are more connected devices than ever in the instrumentation world, which can help provide more information than ever. It also leads to potential cybersecurity issues. Maintenance costs also are reduced, as smaller,...
hotelnewsme.com
Vivere Hospitality partners with local technology company to revolutionise training across the food and beverage sector
Established in Dubai, Vivere Hospitality, a hospitality management company, has partnered with local technology company, PocketTrainer. Together they are on a mission to revolutionize staff training across the food and beverage sector by empowering them through tech. Vivere Hospitality will be implementing PocketTrainer across their first establishment, INK Hotel and all future projects.
