ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the beginning of the national roll-out of MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the food service distribution industry’s most advanced and the only all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. MOXē is a personalized one-stop shop where operators can find the right products from a selection of more than 400,000 items, manage orders and track deliveries in one application. This new application builds on the company’s long track record of bringing food service operators innovative technology solutions that help them save time and money and more efficiently manage their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221008005009/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO