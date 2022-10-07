Read full article on original website
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Marilyn Monroe Was Pregnant 3 Times in Her Final Years of Life—Here’s if She Had Any Children
Since her death more than 60 years ago, fans have wondered if Marilyn Monroe had children and whether she wanted a family with any of her three husbands. Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, was born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Gladys Pearl Monroe, placed her into the foster care system when she was a child. (Marilyn never knew her father, though a 2022 test revealed that her biological father was Charles Stanley Gifford, her mother’s co-worker whom she had an affair with in 1925.) Marilyn moved from home to home throughout her childhood until her marriage to her first husband, James Dougherty, when she was 16 years old.
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)
“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68
Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
Who Was Marilyn Monroe's Father? Charles Stanley Gifford Mystery Solved
In new film "Blonde," it is said that Marilyn Monroe's father is an actor, and not her mother's husband, Martin Mortensen, as stated on her birth certificate.
Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando
The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
Serial killer’s glasses up for auction adds to Netflix series criticism
News of the auction sparked criticism online, as discourse over the Ryan Murphy-created show continues.
Jayne Mansfield: A Remarkable Yet Tragic Life Cut Too Short
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to IMDB.com, Biography.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]. She rivaled Marilyn Monroe as one of Hollywood's most legendary glamourous stars.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Claims Late Actress Left Her Estate to Him, Challenges Her Son Homer for Control
A new wrinkle. Anne Heche‘s ex-boyfriend James Tupper claimed that the late actress left him her estate after she died without a will. The Revenge alum, 57, objected to the court’s decision to put Homer Laffoon in charge of the estate, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly that were filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 15.
Whoopi Goldberg Recalls When She Got Canceled For Some Allegedly “X-Rated” Jokes About President George W. Bush: “I Didn’t Say Anything That Was Bad”
Despite weathering plenty of controversies while hosting The View over the years, Whoopi Goldberg says the one instance she was canceled didn’t stem from her time on the daytime talk show. Goldberg, who has been co-hosting the ABC series since 2007, told The New York Times Magazine that she experienced massive backlash and a career fallout long before her time at the Hot Topics table.
Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
Grammy-nominated comedian Judy Tenuta dies at her LA home
Comedian Judy Tenuta, who built a widespread following on the stand-up circuit with her sometimes-bawdy act in which she adopted her persona of “The Love Goddess,” died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles from ovarian cancer, publicist Harlan Boll said. An...
The John Lennon Album He Once Called ‘the Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’
While John Lennon has plenty of amazing music in his career, he once called this album the best thing he’d ever done
Elon Musk Explained Why He Thinks His Daughter Severed Ties With Him, And It's Pretty Bizarre
"Elon Musk’s trans daughter disowned him after his years of transphobic tweets and he thinks it’s because of Marxist schoolteachers in the school he financed and constructed for her education."
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Rare Date Photos Prove They’re Ready for the Spooky Season
It’s been a minute since we’ve seen adorable lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott PDA-up our Instagram timelines. We love seeing these two do the cutest events together, always smiling and leaving sweet messages under the photos. As we said, it’s been a minute, and we’ve been (im)patiently waiting for an update from these two, and on Oct 9, Deschanel answered our prayers. On her Instagram story, the New Girl alum uploaded a bunch of photos of her and Scott’s latest outing, uploading a super cute one of them cozying up together. See the photo below: In the photo, we see the...
People Are Sharing Their Parents' Hilariously Weird Behavior, And I'm Laughing So Hard I Can't See Straight
There's no way they were letting their parents get away with this stuff!
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
Peacock's A Friend of the Family Thinks It's Reclaiming the Jan Broberg Story
If you’re going to dramatize something as lurid as the case of Jan Broberg, who was abducted multiple times by a family friend, then it’s necessary to put the bewildering events in context. How did Robert “B” Berchtold worm his way into the Broberg family? Why did parents Mary Ann and Bob allow him to sleep in Jan’s bed as part of a “therapy” meant to curb his obsession with her? How did Berchtold kidnap Jan and marry her in Mexico, only to walk away a free man — and then do it all over again two years later?
