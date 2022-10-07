Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
Thomas Oxley's Synchron Beats Elon Musk's Neuralink Making History With Permanent Human Brain Computer Interface Implant
Brain Computer Interface (BCI)Rafael Moco, Josan Gonzalez, Milton Menezes. Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company founded by Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, performed the first non-invasive open brain surgery BCI implant on a human in the United States, overtaking Elon Musk’s BCI company Neuralink. Synchron proudly states on their website that 'the company has solved how to implant electrodes into the brain', allowing computerized access throughout the brain without open brain surgery. Synchron is the only company to receive the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval to conduct clinical trials permanently implanting BCIs in humans. The company's mission includes building safe technology for people who are unable to use digital devices with their hands, building safe technology for patients with severe paralysis to be able to use digital devices hands-free; restoring lost motor functions for users so that they may live more independently and communicate with family and friends with ease.
2 Californians among trio who share Nobel Prize in chemistry for devising 'molecular Lego'
The three researchers won the Nobel Prize for pioneering an ingenious tool for building molecules and inventing the field of 'click chemistry.'
