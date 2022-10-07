Brain Computer Interface (BCI)Rafael Moco, Josan Gonzalez, Milton Menezes. Synchron, an endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company founded by Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, performed the first non-invasive open brain surgery BCI implant on a human in the United States, overtaking Elon Musk’s BCI company Neuralink. Synchron proudly states on their website that 'the company has solved how to implant electrodes into the brain', allowing computerized access throughout the brain without open brain surgery. Synchron is the only company to receive the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA)'s approval to conduct clinical trials permanently implanting BCIs in humans. The company's mission includes building safe technology for people who are unable to use digital devices with their hands, building safe technology for patients with severe paralysis to be able to use digital devices hands-free; restoring lost motor functions for users so that they may live more independently and communicate with family and friends with ease.

17 HOURS AGO