Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
Another ‘caught’ green-handed
Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
WC men hang 2-0 defeat on BW
BEREA, Ohio — Casey Miller and Yusef Muqtadir scored 25 seconds apart in the second half to lift the Wilmington College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference road victory at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday afternoon. After a scoreless first half that saw Wilmington hold an...
Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13
WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse. But then things turned around. The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order. The...
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team gave up two second half goals, ultimately falling to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday night at Townsend Field. The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace goalkeeper Katie Scott five times...
Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match
BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
Safety on roads, and in pastures
While traveling some of the county highways and byways this past week, I came upon combines and tractors also traveling the highways and byways. Each time, I was patient to just follow along and enjoy the scenery. However, these farming vehicles were passed every time by impatient drivers at locations...
Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia. The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. Clinton-Massie has...
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
Week 8 Final: Blanchester 45, Bethel-Tate 20 (Updated photos, boxscore)
BETHEL — Blanchester secured at least a share of the SBAAC National Division title and spoiled Bethel-Tate’s homecoming with a 45-20 victory Friday. The Wildcats (6-2, 3-0) can win the title outright in the season finale in two weeks at East Clinton. Blan has a late-season non-conference tilt...
