ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco

Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New study on transgender women could ‘inform sports policy’

Transgender women do not have as much muscle mass as cisgender men but have higher levels than cisgender women, according to small new study.Researchers said their new research could help “inform policy” about decisions on the participation of transgender women in sporting events.The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, examined muscle strength as well as heart and lung capacity among transgender women who had been taking long-term gender-affirming hormone therapy.This was compared with men and women who are cisgender – which means their gender identity matches their biological sex at birth.These findings add new insights to the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Bindel
BBC

Bishop of Lichfield concedes abuse voices 'not heard'

A bishop has apologised to victims of sexual abuse after a review found 31 new cases of safeguarding concerns in his diocese. A fresh Past Cases Review was run in all Church of England (C of E) dioceses between 2019 and 2022 after fears of a flawed probe in the decade before.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Domestic Violence#Feminism#Racism#Uk#Aspley Library#Nottingham City Council
Daily Mail

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
ENTERTAINMENT
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle

Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Campaigners protest against housing on former Leicester golf course

Dozens of people gathered to protest against a proposed housing development on a former golf course. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposal for 466 new homes on the former Western Park Golf Course in Leicester. Campaigners said it was a "wonderful open space", which must...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer

Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 100 activists arrested

Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 100 arrests over this weekend as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Supreme Court referendum hearing: What the case means for Scottish independence

Starting on Tuesday, the UK’s highest court will consider a case which will have key significance in the debate around Scottish independence.A panel of five judges will hear arguments in a case which could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a second referendum on independence.Two days have been set aside for the hearing at the Supreme Court in London.Here are some of the most important issues:– What will the judges make a ruling on?At the heart of the case is proposed legislation in the Scottish Parliament called the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill.This would allow for a second vote on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules with historic social media posts found to constitute “racist and discriminatory conduct” by the Cricket Discipline Commission.The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle’s rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket Board, judging Rafiq, Gale, England batter Danni Wyatt, Evelyn Jones and Jack Brooks to have contravened directive 3.3 of the ECB code.All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.Rafiq and Gale both admitted using offensive terms in unrelated posts that were reported in the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.He said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as...
U.K.
BBC

Russell Crowe's £5,000 donation helps Norwich bookshop smash target

An independent bookshop that received a £5,000 donation from film star Russell Crowe said it was "overwhelmed" to have smashed its fundraising target. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich wanted to raise £15,000 to give the business "breathing space" and to do more outreach work with children. After...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy