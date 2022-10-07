Read full article on original website
Related
Trustee of transgender charity Mermaids resigns 'after giving speech at conference hosted by organisation that promotes services to paedophiles'
A trustee of transgender children's charity Mermaids last night sensationally quit after it emerged he had spoken at an 'academic' conference hosted by an organisation that promotes services to paedophiles. Dr Jacob Breslow, who at the time was a PhD student in gender research at the London School of Economics,...
J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco
Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
New study on transgender women could ‘inform sports policy’
Transgender women do not have as much muscle mass as cisgender men but have higher levels than cisgender women, according to small new study.Researchers said their new research could help “inform policy” about decisions on the participation of transgender women in sporting events.The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, examined muscle strength as well as heart and lung capacity among transgender women who had been taking long-term gender-affirming hormone therapy.This was compared with men and women who are cisgender – which means their gender identity matches their biological sex at birth.These findings add new insights to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scottish nationalist who helped to steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey dies aged 97 after rising to infamy for his part in the 1950 Christmas Day raid
A Scottish nationalist who rose to fame after helping to steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey has died aged 97. Ian Hamilton helped to swipe the treasured symbol of monarchy from underneath King Edward I's Coronation Chair on Christmas Day in 1950. Until then, the stone had been...
U.K.・
BBC
Bishop of Lichfield concedes abuse voices 'not heard'
A bishop has apologised to victims of sexual abuse after a review found 31 new cases of safeguarding concerns in his diocese. A fresh Past Cases Review was run in all Church of England (C of E) dioceses between 2019 and 2022 after fears of a flawed probe in the decade before.
Council slammed over its 'unbelievable decision' to ban flying of the Australian flag - but it says the claim is a 'misconception'
A talkback radio host has slammed claims a local council has banned flying the Australian flag - even on Australia Day. Drive show host on Sydney station 2GB, Jim Wilson, blasted the move by NSW's Central Coast Council, calling it 'disgraceful'. 'This is the mob that raked up half a...
Kate Middleton heckled by Irish nationalist in Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton was heckled during a royal walkabout in Northern Ireland on Thursday. “Nice to meet you but it would be better for us if you were in your own country,” the woman — who appeared to be recording the conversation on her phone — said as the Princess of Wales laughed awkwardly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle
Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
BBC
Campaigners protest against housing on former Leicester golf course
Dozens of people gathered to protest against a proposed housing development on a former golf course. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposal for 466 new homes on the former Western Park Golf Course in Leicester. Campaigners said it was a "wonderful open space", which must...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greta Thunberg on the climate delusion: ‘We’ve been greenwashed out of our senses. It’s time to stand our ground’
Governments may say they’re doing all they can to halt the climate crisis. Don’t fall for it – then we might still have time to turn things around
Superficial corporate attempts to show LGBTQ solidarity might be doing more harm than good. Our latest data analysis proves it
A survey of 9,360 consumers provides some of the earliest evidence of the negative consequences of rainbow-washing.
Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 100 activists arrested
Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 100 arrests over this weekend as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand...
Supreme Court referendum hearing: What the case means for Scottish independence
Starting on Tuesday, the UK’s highest court will consider a case which will have key significance in the debate around Scottish independence.A panel of five judges will hear arguments in a case which could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a second referendum on independence.Two days have been set aside for the hearing at the Supreme Court in London.Here are some of the most important issues:– What will the judges make a ruling on?At the heart of the case is proposed legislation in the Scottish Parliament called the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill.This would allow for a second vote on...
Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts
Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules with historic social media posts found to constitute “racist and discriminatory conduct” by the Cricket Discipline Commission.The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle’s rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket Board, judging Rafiq, Gale, England batter Danni Wyatt, Evelyn Jones and Jack Brooks to have contravened directive 3.3 of the ECB code.All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.Rafiq and Gale both admitted using offensive terms in unrelated posts that were reported in the...
John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.He said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as...
U.K.・
BBC
Russell Crowe's £5,000 donation helps Norwich bookshop smash target
An independent bookshop that received a £5,000 donation from film star Russell Crowe said it was "overwhelmed" to have smashed its fundraising target. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Norwich wanted to raise £15,000 to give the business "breathing space" and to do more outreach work with children. After...
Anger as Truss ignores her climate advisers’ call for energy-saving drive
Liz Truss has ignored the government’s own climate advisers in opposing an energy-saving campaign this winter, it has emerged, amid mounting frustration over her resistance to the plan. The advisory body the Climate Change Committee wrote to the prime minister last month outlining the need for a “comprehensive energy...
Comments / 1