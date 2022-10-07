Read full article on original website
Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana
As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
Sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver. Officials caution residents.
Officials are taking water samples.
Pujo Street and Pithon Street Lane Closures in Lake Charles Starting October 1
On September 30, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, the left lane of Pujo Street, between Ryan and Pithon Streets, and both lanes of Pithon Street, between Kirby and Pujo Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic. These closures are to allow contractors...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 31.9%; Louisiana cases plummet 26.3%
Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
