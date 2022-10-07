Read full article on original website
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. That’s according to a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. According to the poll,...
recordpatriot.com
Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
NHPR
Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn't agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.
WMUR.com
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire journalist James Foley honored with memorial statue at hometown church
ALTON, N.H. — A memorial service was hosted by late journalistJames Foley's hometown church Sunday to honor his legacy. Although Foley was killed eight years ago by Islamic State fighters, the church he grew up going to will now forever remember his legacy. “He just would've been profoundly humbled...
mainepublic.org
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire
Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment
The University of New Hampshire survey also asked Vermonters about gun laws, safe injection sites and trust in local law enforcement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Poll finds three-quarters of Vermont voters support abortion amendment.
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
NHPR
NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.9.22
New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/. Dodging Frogs at Topsfield Fair, Topsfield MA ~ 3:30-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/831631287993897/. Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/. Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm...
LePage: Gov. Mills 'very fortunate' that COVID came to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican nominee for governor Paul LePage said during a debate Thursday that his Democratic rival got a political boost from COVID-19, thanks to federal pandemic aid. “This governor has been very, very fortunate that COVID came, because with COVID came nearly $15 billion from Uncle Joe,”...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
