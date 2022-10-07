ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?

KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
POLITICS
NHPR

Massachusetts aims to launch sports betting in late January

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is planning to launch in-person sports betting in the state in late January, just in time for the Super Bowl. The commission set a timeline at a meeting Friday, aiming to start in-person sports betting in late January at casinos and mobile sports betting in early March. The commissioners couldn't agree on a timeline at a meeting the day prior, and said on Friday that the target dates may be too aggressive and could still be pushed back.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
mainepublic.org

With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Saint Anselm poll: New Hampshire voters dislike Democrats, but dislike Republicans more

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A new poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) was released on Tuesday and it has some good news and bad news for New Hampshire Democrats running for Congress. The bad news: New Hampshire voters don’t like them. The good news: New Hampshire voters like Republicans even less.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Josh Rogers
NHPR

NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.9.22

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/. Dodging Frogs at Topsfield Fair, Topsfield MA ~ 3:30-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/831631287993897/. Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/. Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire Pbs#Election State#Midterm Election#Nhpr#The U S Senate#Nhpbs
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose

CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy