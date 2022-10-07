ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

HBCU Gameday

The HBCU Heisman Trophy connection

With his outstanding play, Tennesse QB Hendon Hooker is rekindling a "Hooker for Heisman' campaign that began 36 years ago with his father, former NC A&T QB Alan Hooker. Another son of an HBCU product with the Vols, Cedric Tillman Jr., could be a key part of Hooker's Heisman quest. The post The HBCU Heisman Trophy connection appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 6

Could Ohio State be the No. 1 team in the country?. It certainly seems reasonable, regardless of what the poll’s say. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and one of the B1G’s first officially bowl eligible squads along with Michigan, which punched its ticket with a win over Indiana. They...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

CBS analyst Danny Kanell updates his top 12 after Week 6

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 7: 3 B1G teams crack top 25

3 B1G teams cracked the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 7. Alabama remained the No. 1 team in the country and the top 10 remained the same. The 3 B1G selections were Ohio State (No. 3) Michigan (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 10). That’s slightly surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff field following Week 6

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the College Football Playoff in 2022, and the system currently sees four heavy favorites to advance to the Playoff. According to the Football Power Index, Ohio State and Alabama are near-locks to make the final four. Those two programs are given greater than an 80% chance to make the CFP. No other team is given above a 70% chance to make the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Graham Mertz's domination of Northwestern is setting social media on fire

Graham Mertz is dominating the Northwestern defense in his his first game since Paul Chryst got fired. The Wisconsin QB’s play made quite the buzz on social media. Mertz had 200+ yards passing before halftime against the Wildcats in Evanston. Mertz threw 3 touchdown passes in the first half. Skyler Bell caught the first one, while Chimere Dike scored on the other two.
EVANSTON, IL

