Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
The HBCU Heisman Trophy connection
With his outstanding play, Tennesse QB Hendon Hooker is rekindling a "Hooker for Heisman' campaign that began 36 years ago with his father, former NC A&T QB Alan Hooker. Another son of an HBCU product with the Vols, Cedric Tillman Jr., could be a key part of Hooker's Heisman quest. The post The HBCU Heisman Trophy connection appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
See Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchange handshake before Alabama-Texas A&M
If you didn't know any better, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher looked like two head college football coaches chatting before a game with no ill will or negative history between one another. Saban and Fisher exchanged a handshake and struck a conversation at midfield at Bryant-Denny Stadium before Alabama football's...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
Howard believes Michigan has played a tougher schedule, though ESPN's College Football Power Index disagrees.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin RB reportedly sustained potential long-term injury in win over Northwestern
Wisconsin could be without one of its running back pieces for a while. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, running back Chez Mellusi sustained an injury in the win over Northwestern. Potrykus reported it as an “apparent serious injury” for Mellusi. It appears to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 6
Could Ohio State be the No. 1 team in the country?. It certainly seems reasonable, regardless of what the poll’s say. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and one of the B1G’s first officially bowl eligible squads along with Michigan, which punched its ticket with a win over Indiana. They...
Oklahoma State player smartly exploits NCAA fair catch rule to ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide, Bryce Young take on Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker
Alabama football schedule: Week 7 – Alabama vs Tennessee Week 7 – Alabama @ Tennessee Volunteers Date: Game Time (ET)
saturdaytradition.com
CBS analyst Danny Kanell updates his top 12 after Week 6
CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 7: 3 B1G teams crack top 25
3 B1G teams cracked the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 7. Alabama remained the No. 1 team in the country and the top 10 remained the same. The 3 B1G selections were Ohio State (No. 3) Michigan (No. 4) and Penn State (No. 10). That’s slightly surprising...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff field following Week 6
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the College Football Playoff in 2022, and the system currently sees four heavy favorites to advance to the Playoff. According to the Football Power Index, Ohio State and Alabama are near-locks to make the final four. Those two programs are given greater than an 80% chance to make the CFP. No other team is given above a 70% chance to make the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Graham Mertz's domination of Northwestern is setting social media on fire
Graham Mertz is dominating the Northwestern defense in his his first game since Paul Chryst got fired. The Wisconsin QB’s play made quite the buzz on social media. Mertz had 200+ yards passing before halftime against the Wildcats in Evanston. Mertz threw 3 touchdown passes in the first half. Skyler Bell caught the first one, while Chimere Dike scored on the other two.
