CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.

FOOTBALL ・ 23 HOURS AGO