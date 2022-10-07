ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner

By Daniel Weeks
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older

The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
League City, TX
League City, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floorboards#Isd#Ccisd
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Community Impact Houston

Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress

Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spirit Halloween now open at Deerbook Mall in Humble until Oct. 31

Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location at Deerbrook Mall in Humble on Sept. 12. (Community Impact staff) Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location in Deerbrook Mall on Sept. 12. Located at 232 FM 1960 Bypass Road E, Humble, the Halloween-based retailer offers costumes, decorations, animatronics, accessories and toys. Spirit Halloween will be open in the mall through Oct. 31. The store is located on the first floor of the mall next to Visible Changes. 855-704-2669. www.spirithalloween.com.
HUMBLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010

10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy