Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner

Read full article on original website
Related
Houston's Sauna & Spa now offering services in Clear Lake
Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston’s Sauna & Spa opened in early October at 903 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. C, Houston. The business provides infrared spas, compression therapy, body contouring, facials and other services. According...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
The Lakes at Woodhaven Village to bring active living apartments to Conroe for age 55 and older
The Lakes broke ground Oct. 5. (Courtesy Chrissy Leggett) The Lakes at Woodhaven Village held a groundbreaking Oct. 5. According to a Sept. 26 release, the business is a new active living community for age 55 and older located at 2275 Riverway Drive, Conroe, within Woodhaven Village—an independent living, assisted-living and memory care community. The Lakes will span 5 acres of land with an amenity pond and a mile of jogging trails with 115 active living apartments. Amenities also will include a full-service salon, a theater room, a library room, a golf simulator and a pool. According to the release, The Lakes is expected to open in spring 2024. www.woodhavenvillage.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
Interactive theater concept Department of Wonder opens in Sugar Land Town Square
Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept, opened in Sugar Land at Sugar Land Town Square on Oct. 7. (Courtesy Alex Montoya) Theater and technology entertainment concept Department of Wonder has officially opened its doors to the public. The Department of Wonder opened Friday, Oct. 7, at...
Central City Co-Op reopens at new site on Harvard Street
Shoppers can choose from organic produce that is rotated weekly. This picture of fresh vegetables was taken at Central City Co-Op's previous location on 20th Street. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Central City Co-Op, a farmers-first grocery store and coffee bar that works to bring fresh, healthy goods to Houston...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangers
October 9, 2022 - A woman was hit by a vehicle outside of Heart nightclub in Houston just after 1:30 a.m. As the victim was laying on the ground, someone decided to record a video and send it via 'Air Drop', to other iPhone users in the vicinity of the accident.
Sugar Land, FBISD program offers students vehicle maintenance experience
Students will provide basic services such as state inspections, oil changes and changing windshield wipers.(Courtesy Pexels) James Reese Career and Technical Center students will have the opportunity to receive hands-on vehicle maintenance experience through a new pilot program. Sugar Land City Council authorized an interlocal agreement with Fort Bend ISD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for 2 Texas City nursing home employees caught on camera abusing 87-year-old resident, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Charges have been filed against two nursing home employees who were caught on camera beating and dragging an 87-year-old resident, according to officials with the Texas City Police Department. Lisa Jo Cooper, 61, and Kecia Danielle Johnson, 57, both turned themselves in Thursday and booked...
Read more about August's featured neighborhood, market data for Pearland, Friendswood
A house located at 107 Eagle Lakes. (Courtesy HAR) Near FM 528 and Friendswood Drive, Eagle Lakes is a neighborhood close to restaurants, parks and shopping venues. Schools: Cline Elementary School, Friendswood Junior High School, Windsong Intermediate School, Friendswood High School. *As of Sept. 13. Property taxes (in dollars):. Galveston...
hellowoodlands.com
Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tall Pines Subdivision Recovery and Resiliency Improvement Project nears completion in Cypress
Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction is ongoing on a project to improve roadside drainage and pavement throughout the Tall Pines subdivision near Grant Road and North Eldridge Parkway....
Spirit Halloween now open at Deerbook Mall in Humble until Oct. 31
Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location at Deerbrook Mall in Humble on Sept. 12. (Community Impact staff) Spirit Halloween opened a temporary location in Deerbrook Mall on Sept. 12. Located at 232 FM 1960 Bypass Road E, Humble, the Halloween-based retailer offers costumes, decorations, animatronics, accessories and toys. Spirit Halloween will be open in the mall through Oct. 31. The store is located on the first floor of the mall next to Visible Changes. 855-704-2669. www.spirithalloween.com.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010
10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0