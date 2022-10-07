Read full article on original website
The Nobel Peace Prize winners are rights advocates in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus
OSLO, Norway — This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel...
A blast hits the bridge to Crimea, a key supply route in Russia's war
KYIV, Ukraine — At least two sections of the bridge connecting Crimea with Russia's rail and road network have collapsed, according to Russian state media. The Russian highway authority said the road is still navigable, but it has suspended traffic for the time being. Three people were killed in...
A path to peace: The UN administration of Crimea
The absence of the United Nations’ (UN) involvement in mediating the Russian invasion of Ukraine is glaring, notwithstanding plaintive speeches in the General Assembly. As in the era of 19th century diplomacy, leaders of “great powers,” such as French President Emmanuel Macron, try to broker a solution — so far unsuccessfully. But the UN can still play an important peacemaking role by offering to administer Crimea as an “international” territory.
Desperate Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up orders sail to South Korea
In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to reports.Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.Russians trying to avoid the draft have mostly crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Finland, Georgia and Kazakhstan. This might be the most imaginative way anyone has tried to flee though.South Korean broadcaster...
Deadly missile strikes hit Kyiv as explosions hit other cities across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a "terrorist act" masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners
BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
A Polish oil pipeline operator says a leak has been detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany
An act of sabotage shut down parts of Germany's rail system for hours this weekend
BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital for the country's rail network were intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, both passenger and cargo, in the northern part of the country.
PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships
No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
Egypt calls for the return of the Rosetta Stone and other ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians are demanding the repatriation of the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum back to its home country. The iconic artifact, which helped scientists finally decode Egyptian hieroglyphs almost exactly 200 years ago, has been in English hands since Napoleon gave it up – as well as 16 other artifacts – as part of the Treaty of Alexandria in 1801.
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
President Biden became the first president to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021, and did so again this year. It falls on the same day as Columbus Day, which was established by Italian American groups to celebrate their heritage and to acknowledge the mistreatment of the immigrant group in the U.S.
Germany forecasts 2023 recession as energy crisis bites
Germany will sink into recession next year and inflation will soar, the government forecast Wednesday, as Europe's top economy battles skyrocketing energy prices following Russia's gas shutdown. The soaring energy costs are expected to send inflation to eight percent in 2022 and seven percent in 2023, the government forecast.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
France tries to break oil refinery strike as drivers line up for gas
The French government has ordered staff at an ExxonMobil refinery to return to work, taking the extraordinary measure after a weeks-long strike led to fuel shortages, with drivers lining up for miles to refill their tanks.
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34
LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela — Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs searched for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud. Jose Medina recalled how the water streaming...
Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?
After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk says he is once again interested in buying it. On Thursday, a judge gave Musk and Twitter until October 28 to close their deal and end their months-long legal fight and avoid a high-profile trial. But the latest twist in this ongoing saga has resurfaced questions about what the popular social media site will look like under the leadership of a so-called free speech absolutist. Musk has openly criticized Twitter's policies that monitor hate speech, disinformation and online abuse, and has publicly claimed he would work to undo some of them.
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
