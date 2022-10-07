Read full article on original website
How to keep your jack-o’-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween
Here are some tips that can help your epic carving outlast the Day of the Dead.
Here Are the Bugs and Animals You May See in Your Home This Fall
While ornamental spiders are a common addition to many Halloween decorations inside and outside of the home, there may be some bugs and animals in the home uninvited this fall. Spiders, other bugs and even a rodent or two could be found inside your home in larger numbers than usual...
A spreading native perennial flower for bees, butterflies, and fall color: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: A midwestern prairie native that produces tubular pinkish-white flowers in May and June and then has foliage that turns burgundy in fall. Sometimes called Bradbury’s beebalm, eastern beebalm is a...
A woman who has saved more than 200 abandoned houseplants from the trash shares her tips for bringing your plants back to life
The plant rescuer shares her tips, which include giving plants more light and cutting off how much water you use.
I’m a gardening expert – 8 ways you can use dead leaves in your garden without having to fill up your green waste bin
DEAD leaves can leave an unsightly mess - but according to an expert, there are ways to use them in your garden. As much as we love autumn, the colder months also come with a less welcome guest - piles of dead leaves that you're not entirely sure where to put.
How and when to harvest pumpkins for Halloween
Experts reveal everything you need to know about harvesting pumpkins in time for the spooky season
How to make a DIY hummingbird feeder using a glass jelly jar
This charming DIY hummingbird feeder is perfect for backyards and apartment balconies alike! Complete with homemade nectar, you can have this project done in under an hour.
Eight practical and money saving uses for fallen leaves this autumn
Autumn is a pretty season with leaves turning a variety of reds, browns and oranges before falling to the ground. Once they hit the floor they become more of a problem, needing to be swept up to keep your garden tidy. There’s actually lots of ways you can use these...
You can buy a pencil that eventually grows into a Christmas tree
A pencil that turns into a Christmas tree sounds unlikely, but believe it or not you can actually buy such a thing. When you are done with the pencil, you simply plant it and let nature do the rest. The pencils recently went viral on TikTok, with one video generating...
DIY Sunflower Farmhouse Check Wreath
This sunflower wreath is made using supplies from Dollar Tree to create a fun fall or spring door wreath.
Embrace the best parts of fall with a DIY sweater pumpkin
This adorable DIY sweater pumpkin can be made in about 45 minutes with just a pumpkin, some hot glue, and your favorite fall paint color!
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
