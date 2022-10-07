Spooky! Kourtney Kardashian Is the Halloween Queen of Her Family: See Her 2022 Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian ’s 2022 Halloween decorations are undeniably spooky and fit for the true queen of the frightfully fun day. Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner family members , the Poosh founder has proven over the years that she is the reigning ruler when it comes to All Hallows’ Eve.

The Kardashians star had already begun the decoration process in late September when she shared a photo via her Instagram Stories of a huge skeleton standing on her lawn. Even her husband, Travis Barker , gave fans a glimpse at their at-home trinkets, as he showed off a scary life-sized doll via his Instagram Stories at the time.

By early October, though, Kourtney had already jazzed up her home with an array of pumpkins and hanging witch hats at her front door. She shared the snapshots via her Instagram Stories during the first week of the month.

In another picture, the Hulu personality revealed she had set up her two large skeletons on her front walkway to welcome guests into her mansion. But the real piece de resistance were the smaller metallic bride and groom skeletons she placed around a dinner table. The bony figures were sitting around a red rose centerpiece and white candles.

“Me ’n @travisbarker hosting a dinner party,” Kourtney wrote across a photo of the adorned table, which she shared via her Instagram Stories.

The happy couple, who officially tied the knot on May 22, also incorporated a scary faux tree adorned with black crows into one of Kourtney’s rooms, where it sits atop a table with a black cloth.

Last year , Kourtney had a similar setup with the skeletal and witchcraft theme. However, she also made sure to add more scares to the inside of her home when she welcomed friends and family into her place.

From jack-o-lantern cotton candy to cobwebbed and skull-filled tables, and to and orange fireplace light display, there was no question that Kourtney was celebrating spooky season in the best way throughout October 2021. She even threw a small fiesta at the time and invited her sister Kim Kardashian . And the soiree didn’t disappoint, as Kourtney decked out her entire home with as many Halloween guts and glory as possible.

