ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal with a...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again

Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer says when asked if he’s worried about his wellbeing should the 45th commander-in-chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually I’m worried for your safety, too,” he said, “and everybody else in America.”
POTUS
WRAL News

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the...
POTUS
WRAL News

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Mexico#Tax Collection#Economy Department#Mexican#Treasury
WRAL News

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during opening...
POTUS
WRAL News

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
WRAL News

To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city's westside, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area was traditionally very conservative and they should brace for possible booing. But the crowd lining Fulton Street to mark the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WRAL News

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. The drastic measure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted supplies through the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday, calling it a “deeply worrying development.”. The warning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties

BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
EUROPE
WRAL News

Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar

TOKYO — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as traders braced for updates on inflation, retail sales and corporate earnings. The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy