US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal with a...
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer says when asked if he’s worried about his wellbeing should the 45th commander-in-chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually I’m worried for your safety, too,” he said, “and everybody else in America.”
Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
WASHINGTON — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during opening...
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's...
Editorial: Debate exchange on drugs shows Budd's more about rhetoric than solutions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What North Carolinians want and need in a U.S. senator is someone who recognizes and understands the needs of the state and its people and will advocate for them in the halls of Congress. If there’s one thing that came clear...
To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city's westside, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area was traditionally very conservative and they should brace for possible booing. But the crowd lining Fulton Street to mark the...
GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns
CLARENCE, N.Y. — After back-to-back mass shootings last spring, including one that killed 10 people at a supermarket not far from his suburban Buffalo home, Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs made a decision. If an assault weapons ban came to the House floor, he would support it, he told...
French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike
PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. The drastic measure...
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted supplies through the...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law requiring more space...
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens
TUNIS, TUNISIA — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and even...
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, POLAND — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45...
Biden, on Western swing, to declare national monument in Colorado
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden departs on a swing through the West on Wednesday with a first stop in Colorado where he will announce the establishment of a national monument in a rugged area used by American soldiers to train for battle in World War Two.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's biggest nuclear plant, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday, calling it a “deeply worrying development.”. The warning...
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar
TOKYO — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as traders braced for updates on inflation, retail sales and corporate earnings. The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
