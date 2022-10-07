ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD bodycam video shows Bronx officer's encounter with knife-wielding man

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2SyT_0iQFR3kv00

Body cam video shows officer slashing 00:18

NEW YORK -- New video shows an NYPD officer's encounter with a knife-wielding man in the Bronx .

Police said the body camera video shows the officer getting slashed while responding to a call in Jerome Park on Thursday.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The officer was in stable condition at the hospital.

Comments / 11

Dar
2d ago

and then people will protest when this thing doesn't get his way in Ryker's island 😑

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in deadly subway stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a subway rider in the Bronx.Twenty-seven-year-old Saquan Lemons, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday.Police say Lemons stabbed 38-year-old Charles Moore to death Thursday night on the subway platform at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue subway station.Moore later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Subway rider dies, 2 wounded in stabbings, NYPD searching for suspectsPolice say the attack was unprovoked."We know from witnesses that there was no contact in that train car between the victim and the assailant. But looking at the video, it looks as though the attacker goes after that individual specifically," NYPD Chief of Dept. Kenneth Corey told CBS2 Friday.MTA chief safety and security officer Pat Warren released the following statement:"As we've said before, anyone who targets transit riders or employees will have their picture taken and the NYPD will bring them to justice. In this terrible case, we thank detectives who used video from MTA cameras as part of a successful investigation resulting in rapid arrest of the suspect."Lemons has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in unprovoked fatal subway stabbing in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) –- A Bronx man who allegedly stabbed a fellow subway rider in an unprovoked attack was arrested Saturday and charged with his murder, police said. Clear surveillance video from inside the subway station helped investigators make a quick arrest in the death of Charles Moore, police said. “He was a […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Bodycam#Body Cam#Stun#Violent Crime
PIX11

Manhattan thief takes wallet of man killed by truck: NYPD sources

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally struck by a truck in Midtown was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, leaving authorities unable to identify him, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday. The victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was crossing the street near West 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 11:30 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn. Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital. Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter, officials say

Editor’s note: Police previously described the victim as 2-years-old, but clarified Monday that she was 1. She died on Oct. 5, one day before what would have been her second birthday. Additionally, officials previously gave the father’s age as 38. They clarified Monday that he is 33. The story below has been updated to reflect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy