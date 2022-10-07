NYPD bodycam video shows Bronx officer's encounter with knife-wielding man

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a subway rider in the Bronx.Twenty-seven-year-old Saquan Lemons, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday.Police say Lemons stabbed 38-year-old Charles Moore to death Thursday night on the subway platform at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue subway station.Moore later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Subway rider dies, 2 wounded in stabbings, NYPD searching for suspectsPolice say the attack was unprovoked."We know from witnesses that there was no contact in that train car between the victim and the assailant. But looking at the video, it looks as though the attacker goes after that individual specifically," NYPD Chief of Dept. Kenneth Corey told CBS2 Friday.MTA chief safety and security officer Pat Warren released the following statement:"As we've said before, anyone who targets transit riders or employees will have their picture taken and the NYPD will bring them to justice. In this terrible case, we thank detectives who used video from MTA cameras as part of a successful investigation resulting in rapid arrest of the suspect."Lemons has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
Comments / 11